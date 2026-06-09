Three Dead, Five Injured In Massive Blaze At A Firecracker Factory In Jaipur
Authorities are investigating whether there were any lapses or combustible materials that could have triggered this fire, reports Umesh Saini and Aditya Atreya
Published : June 9, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Jaipur: At least three people were killed and five others injured after a devastating fire broke out in a firecracker factory in the Khoh Nagoriyan police station area of Jaipur on Tuesday, officials said.
This fire broke out around 11:30 AM and caused extensive damage by the time the fire brigade tender vehicles reached the spot. They immediately took efforts to bring the fire under control. However, three workers died in this blaze, while five labourers are still critical.
These grievously injured have been admitted to the emergency burn ward of Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) and are undergoing treatment. Their condition is critical, as they have suffered 80 to 90 per cent burns.
Fire tenders, ambulances, Police and Quick Response Team (QRT) rushed to the spot after receiving information. Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak, Civil Defence Deputy Controller (CDDC) Amit Sharma, ADM and other employees reached the spot after hearing the news of the fire.
CDDC Sharma said, "Information was received on Tuesday morning that a massive fire in a firecracker factory in Ayesha Nagar Talai area in Khoh Nagoriyan police station area was reported. The Civil Defence team reached the spot immediately. After which fire brigade vehicles that had rushed to the spot tried to bring the fire under control. The blaze was massive, and the fire was devastating."
Rescue Mission
A massive fire broke out in an iron sheet manufacturing factory in Bhiwadi. Seeing the flames, the workers got scared of getting caught in this blaze, and they jumped over the wall to save their lives.
Seeing that there were still workers caught in the fire, the civil defence team began their rescue operation to save all those workers who were trapped inside the factory. However, three workers died tragically and five suffered severe burns.
"According to preliminary reports, there were inflammable substances around in the firecracker factory which could have possibly been the cause of this fire. However, investigations and forensic tests are being conducted to determine the exact cause of the fire," officials said.
Meanwhile, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) too has reached the spot to investigate the material and condition of this factory, under what conditions it was operating, the kind of materials that were being manufactured and were being stored there.
Treatment Of Critically Injured
Treatment of the five workers who are in a critical state has begun in the burns ward of SMS Hospital. Principal of SMS Medical College, Dr Deepak Maheshwari said, "The five injured are being treated in the burns ward. At the same time, one person was brought dead to the hospital. Most of the injured are said to be burnt to the extent of more than 60 per cent, due to which their condition remains critical."
Meanwhile, Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said the injured are being looked after, and they are keeping a watch as their condition is serious.
Meanwhile, the cause for the fire remains unknown as of now. Authorities are investigating whether there were any lapses, oversight or combustible material that could have triggered this fire.
This news comes a day after at least nine workers were killed and several others injured after molten metal fell on them at a steel factory in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.