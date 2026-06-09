ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, Five Injured In Massive Blaze At A Firecracker Factory In Jaipur

Jaipur: At least three people were killed and five others injured after a devastating fire broke out in a firecracker factory in the Khoh Nagoriyan police station area of Jaipur on Tuesday, officials said.

This fire broke out around 11:30 AM and caused extensive damage by the time the fire brigade tender vehicles reached the spot. They immediately took efforts to bring the fire under control. However, three workers died in this blaze, while five labourers are still critical.

These grievously injured have been admitted to the emergency burn ward of Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) and are undergoing treatment. Their condition is critical, as they have suffered 80 to 90 per cent burns.

Fire tenders, ambulances, Police and Quick Response Team (QRT) rushed to the spot after receiving information. Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak, Civil Defence Deputy Controller (CDDC) Amit Sharma, ADM and other employees reached the spot after hearing the news of the fire.

CDDC Sharma said, "Information was received on Tuesday morning that a massive fire in a firecracker factory in Ayesha Nagar Talai area in Khoh Nagoriyan police station area was reported. The Civil Defence team reached the spot immediately. After which fire brigade vehicles that had rushed to the spot tried to bring the fire under control. The blaze was massive, and the fire was devastating."

Rescue Mission

A massive fire broke out in an iron sheet manufacturing factory in Bhiwadi. Seeing the flames, the workers got scared of getting caught in this blaze, and they jumped over the wall to save their lives.

Seeing that there were still workers caught in the fire, the civil defence team began their rescue operation to save all those workers who were trapped inside the factory. However, three workers died tragically and five suffered severe burns.