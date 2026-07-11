Jaipur Doctors Successfully Perform Rare Heart Reconstruction Surgery, Save 58-Year-Old Man
The case has been accepted for publication in the International Journal of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Jaipur: Doctors at the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur have successfully performed a rare and a complex heart reconstruction surgery on a 58-year-old man and removed a giant aneurysm that had formed in the left ventricle following a heart attack.
The case has been accepted for publication in the International Journal of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.
According to Dr Sanjeev Devgarha, Senior Professor and Head of the Unit, the patient, Shriram Sahay, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, suffered a heart attack while working in Libya. He underwent angioplasty at a local hospital, where two stents were implanted. Doctors there later advised him to undergo cardiac surgery. After returning to India, Sahay sought treatment at SMS Hospital. He was experiencing persistent chest pain and severe breathlessness.
His echocardiography (ECHO) and a CT scan revealed that the heart attack had caused a giant left ventricular aneurysm measuring 13.4 × 11.5 cm, a balloon-like bulge in the wall of the heart's left ventricle.
The patient was admitted on May 27, 2026, and underwent surgery on June 5. During the nearly five-hour operation, surgeons placed him on a heart-lung machine, carefully removed the aneurysm, and reconstructed the damaged portion of the heart while preserving its natural structure and pumping function.
The patient required seven units of blood during the procedure and was discharged from the hospital on June 10 after making a satisfactory recovery.
The surgery was led by Dr Sanjeev Devgarha, with support from Dr Anula Sisodia, Dr K K Mawar, Dr Dhruv Sharma, Dr Utsav Nandwana, Dr Swapnil Panchal and Dr Mohit Singhal.
The anaesthesia team included Dr Reema Meena, Dr Anjum Khan, Dr Adhokshaj Joshi, and Dr Arun Garg, while Kanchan Chaudhary was part of the nursing team and Pulkit Acharya served as the perfusionist during the procedure.
Read More: