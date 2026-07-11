ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Doctors Successfully Perform Rare Heart Reconstruction Surgery, Save 58-Year-Old Man

Jaipur: Doctors at the Cardiothoracic Surgery Department of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur have successfully performed a rare and a complex heart reconstruction surgery on a 58-year-old man and removed a giant aneurysm that had formed in the left ventricle following a heart attack.

The case has been accepted for publication in the International Journal of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.

According to Dr Sanjeev Devgarha, Senior Professor and Head of the Unit, the patient, Shriram Sahay, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, suffered a heart attack while working in Libya. He underwent angioplasty at a local hospital, where two stents were implanted. Doctors there later advised him to undergo cardiac surgery. After returning to India, Sahay sought treatment at SMS Hospital. He was experiencing persistent chest pain and severe breathlessness.

His echocardiography (ECHO) and a CT scan revealed that the heart attack had caused a giant left ventricular aneurysm measuring 13.4 × 11.5 cm, a balloon-like bulge in the wall of the heart's left ventricle.