ETV Bharat / state

Woman Detained For Murder Of Five-Year-Old In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Initially, the accused tried to mislead the victim's family and police stating that she had no information on the girl. However, during interrogation, she confessed to the crime. The accused has been detained and will be interrogated further to ascertain the exact motive. Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said the accused nursed a grudge against the victim's mother and might have committed the crime to exact revenge.

Police said the victim, identified as Alina, had gone missing from her house in Shyam Vatika (Bainad) under Harmara police station. During investigation, police scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed near the victim's house and saw the accused, a neighbour, taking away the girl with her.

Kiran said the girl's family reported her missing to the Harmara police station on Friday. "Investigation revealed that the girl left her home in the afternoon and went to a neighbor's house but never returned. When the police team reached the accused's house, she said she had no information about the girl. When the police searched the accused's house, the girl's body was found wrapped in a blanket on the bed," he said.

The girl's body was handed over to her family after postmortem. "Preliminary investigations indicate that the girl's mother and the accused woman had frequent arguments, possibly leading to the crime," the DCP said.

Police investigation revealed that the accused's two children were at home at the time of the incident. "The accused had turned up the TV volume to muffle the victim's voice or screams," Kiran said. He said a murder case has been registered based on a report from the girl's family, who are out of Jaipur for the funeral. The DCP said the accused will be arrested after the statements of the victim's family is recorded.