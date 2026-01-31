ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Court Sends Man Accused Of Spying To Five-Day Police Remand

Investigators said the accused, Jhabararam of Jaisalmer, had been continuously sending sensitive and confidential information to the Pakistani intelligence agency for the past two years

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST

Jaipur: A man accused of spying for Pakistan was on Saturday granted a five-day police custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (ACJM) Court in Jaipur.

Investigators said the accused, Jhabararam, had been continuously sending sensitive and confidential information to the Pakistani intelligence agency for the past two years. A resident of Nedan in Jaisalmer, he had been deemed suspicious for some time, following which intelligence officials detained him a few days ago.

Special public prosecutor Sudesh Satwan said the accused was in constant touch with Pakistani handlers using three different mobile numbers. One number belonged to JS Bhati, another to Vivek Sharma, and the third was a virtual number.

The investigation revealed that Jhabararam, who worked as a water tanker driver in a military area, had given the Pakistani intelligence agency access to his WhatsApp account. Preliminariliy it's believed that military activities, security installations and other strategic information might have been leaked through the account, for monetary gains. He was also sharing sensitive information related to the army through a honeytrap, investigators added.

Satwan said Jhabararam received money through UPI, and some screenshots related to these transactions have been recovered from his mobile phone. During Operation Sindoor, he shared information related to military activities.

Considering the submissions, the court sent Jhabararam to five-day police custody.

