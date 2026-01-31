ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Court Sends Man Accused Of Spying To Five-Day Police Remand

Jaipur: A man accused of spying for Pakistan was on Saturday granted a five-day police custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's (ACJM) Court in Jaipur.

Investigators said the accused, Jhabararam, had been continuously sending sensitive and confidential information to the Pakistani intelligence agency for the past two years. A resident of Nedan in Jaisalmer, he had been deemed suspicious for some time, following which intelligence officials detained him a few days ago.

Special public prosecutor Sudesh Satwan said the accused was in constant touch with Pakistani handlers using three different mobile numbers. One number belonged to JS Bhati, another to Vivek Sharma, and the third was a virtual number.