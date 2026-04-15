Jaipur Court Acquits 10 Accused In 2000 Malpura Communal Riots Murder Case
The court granted the benefit of doubt to the accused in the absence of insufficient evidence
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Jaipur: A special court in Jaipur on Wednesday acquitted ten accused in connection with the murder of four people during the Malpura communal riots that took place on July 10, 2000. The court granted the benefit of the doubt to the accused in the absence of sufficient evidence and the failure of the prosecution to establish charges of murder and attempted murder.
The individuals acquitted include Mohammad Imtiaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sajid Ali, Faheem Ahmed, Ishaq, Abdul Wahid, Raqeeb Ahmed, Munir, Raouf, and Nawab. The court noted that most of the prosecution's witnesses had turned hostile, which weakened the case against the accused.
Representing the accused, Advocate Wahid Naqvi said that the identification of the accused could not be established. He said that their identities had been exposed at the police station before formal identification procedures, which weakened the credibility of the identification process.
Naqvi further said that no fresh evidence was presented against other accused persons whose investigations were still pending. Additionally, the weapons allegedly used in the killings did not have any traces of blood, so the prosecution’s claims appeared doubtful.
The defence emphasised that the majority of witnesses turned hostile during the trial, which made it difficult for the prosecution to substantiate the charges. As a result, the court ruled that the allegations of murder and attempted murder could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
In July 2000, complainant Manju Devi lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Malpura Police Station. According to the complaint, she and others were attacked while travelling in a jeep during the communal unrest. Four people were killed, and two were injured in the incident.
After an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused in court. However, during the trial, the prosecution failed to establish the charges due to a lack of credible evidence and unreliable witness testimonies. As a result, the special court acquitted all ten accused.
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