ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Court Acquits 10 Accused In 2000 Malpura Communal Riots Murder Case

The court noted that most of the prosecution witnesses had turned hostile, which weakened the case against the accused. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A special court in Jaipur on Wednesday acquitted ten accused in connection with the murder of four people during the Malpura communal riots that took place on July 10, 2000. The court granted the benefit of the doubt to the accused in the absence of sufficient evidence and the failure of the prosecution to establish charges of murder and attempted murder.

The individuals acquitted include Mohammad Imtiaz, Abdul Razzaq, Sajid Ali, Faheem Ahmed, Ishaq, Abdul Wahid, Raqeeb Ahmed, Munir, Raouf, and Nawab. The court noted that most of the prosecution's witnesses had turned hostile, which weakened the case against the accused.

Representing the accused, Advocate Wahid Naqvi said that the identification of the accused could not be established. He said that their identities had been exposed at the police station before formal identification procedures, which weakened the credibility of the identification process.

Naqvi further said that no fresh evidence was presented against other accused persons whose investigations were still pending. Additionally, the weapons allegedly used in the killings did not have any traces of blood, so the prosecution’s claims appeared doubtful.