Jaipur Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax
The threat was sent to the email of District Collector's Court Office following which the premises were scanned thoroughly by various agencies.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
Jaipur: The Jaipur Collectorate on Wednesday received a bomb threat prompting authorities to scan the premises thoroughly.
However, the threat turned out to be a hoax. Police said the threat was sent to the District Collector's Court Office's email address. Soon after the threat was received, personnel from Bani Park police station, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the dog squad and the bomb disposal squad arrived at the spot and scanned the Collectorate's premises.
However, the police and administration heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found. Bani Park police station officer Manoj Kumar stated that a thorough search was conducted in all rooms and every corner of the Collectorate. "The bomb squad and dog squad conducted the search. However, no suspicious object was found. The Collectorate premises were not evacuated during the investigation," he said.
Bomb threats have been a frequent occurrence in Jaipur for some time. Previously, threats were received to bomb the court complex, the High Court complex, private hospitals and school campuses, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and metro stations in the capital. However, in most cases, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were used, preventing police from tracing the location of the caller.
Earlier in the day, two Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College, received bomb threat emails, prompting an emergency response and security checks by police.
According to officials, the colleges informed police following which, cops along with bomb disposal and dog squads reached the campuses and extensive searches were carried out at the two campuses. Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure and the entire area was cordoned off to ensure safety. "We have checked the campuses but nothing suspicious has been found till now," a Delhi Police official said.
Also Read
Delhi's Ramjas, Deshbandhu Colleges Get Bomb Threats, Search Underway