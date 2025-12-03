ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat, Turns Out To Be Hoax

ATS, dog squad and bomb disposal squad scanning the Jaipur Collectorate premises ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Jaipur Collectorate on Wednesday received a bomb threat prompting authorities to scan the premises thoroughly. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax. Police said the threat was sent to the District Collector's Court Office's email address. Soon after the threat was received, personnel from Bani Park police station, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the dog squad and the bomb disposal squad arrived at the spot and scanned the Collectorate's premises. However, the police and administration heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found. Bani Park police station officer Manoj Kumar stated that a thorough search was conducted in all rooms and every corner of the Collectorate. "The bomb squad and dog squad conducted the search. However, no suspicious object was found. The Collectorate premises were not evacuated during the investigation," he said.