Jaipur Collector Forms Panel To Probe Dumper Accident That Killed 14; Three Policemen Suspended
After a dumper truck killed 14 people in Jaipur, authorities suspended three policemen for 'negligence' and found unpaid challans on the vehicle during investigation.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST
Jaipur: A day after 14 people were killed in a road accident when an out-of-control dumper truck rammed into the vehicles and pedestrians here in Rajasthan, Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni on Tuesday set up a seven-member committee to investigate the cause of the accident and suggest measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.
The committee comprising Jaipur South ADM, Additional DCP (West), NHAI Project Director, SE of the Public Works Department, Additional DCP (Traffic), and the SDM of Rampura Dandi, has been directed to complete its inquiry and submit a report within five days.
Meanwhile, three police personnel have been suspended on charges of negligence. DCP (Traffic) Sumit Mehrada issued suspension orders for Police Inspector Rajkiran, ASI Rajpal, and Constable Mahesh Kumar. During the suspension period, they will be stationed at the Reserve Police Lines in Jaipur.
Investigation so far has revealed that the dumper truck involved in the series of accidents was registered under a construction company. The vehicle was earlier issued three challans, all for overloading. One of these challans, amounting to Rs 17,000, had not been paid. Despite this, the dumper continued to operate on the road, officials said.
In the tragic incident on Monday, 14 people lost their lives while 13 others sustained injuries. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Meena, Suresh Meena, both residents of Niwai (Tonk), Dashrath, a resident of Srimadhopur, his daughter Bhavna, brother Mahendra Bunkar, Girja Kanwar, a resident of VKI, Ramshankar, Vinod Malpani from Sudamapuri, Shravan Saini, a resident of MD Road, Bhikha Bai from Banaskantha, Anoop, a resident of Sitapura, and Rajendra Gora, from Vaishali Nagar. Two of the deceased are yet to be identified.
