Jaipur Collector Forms Panel To Probe Dumper Accident That Killed 14; Three Policemen Suspended

Wrecked remains of a dumper truck after it rammed into several vehicles in Jaipur's Harmada area ( PTI )

Jaipur: A day after 14 people were killed in a road accident when an out-of-control dumper truck rammed into the vehicles and pedestrians here in Rajasthan, Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni on Tuesday set up a seven-member committee to investigate the cause of the accident and suggest measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The committee comprising Jaipur South ADM, Additional DCP (West), NHAI Project Director, SE of the Public Works Department, Additional DCP (Traffic), and the SDM of Rampura Dandi, has been directed to complete its inquiry and submit a report within five days.

Meanwhile, three police personnel have been suspended on charges of negligence. DCP (Traffic) Sumit Mehrada issued suspension orders for Police Inspector Rajkiran, ASI Rajpal, and Constable Mahesh Kumar. During the suspension period, they will be stationed at the Reserve Police Lines in Jaipur.