ETV Bharat / state

Luxury Car Saves CA As His Abductors Crash Vehicle And Flee In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: Two miscreants allegedly tried to abduct a well-known chartered accountant but their plan failed as they were not well versed with their victim's luxury car.

The incident occurred in Rajasthan's Jaipur where the miscreants abducted Rajiv Gupta at gunpoint from Central Park on Thursday morning. Amer SHO Rajendra Godara said Gupta had been to Central Park for his morning walk. After completing his walk, as he was about to leave for a gym in his Mercedes sedan, two masked miscreants came near him. While one of the miscreants pointed a pistol at Gupta, the other brandished a knife.

Gupta remained silent even as one of the miscreants sat in the driver's seat of his car. The miscreants asked Gupta to sit at the front passenger seat while one of them sat behind him, pointing a pistol at him to prevent him from escaping. But the miscreants did not know how to drive a luxury car. They asked Gupta about the car's features while driving towards Delhi Road.

Gupta told the media that he was terrified and expected the worst. He said he tried to jump off the car thrice but was pulled back with the miscreant in the rear seat. Meanwhile, the miscreants drove a few kilometres and lost control of the car which hit several vehicles on Delhi Road while injuring a two-wheeler rider.