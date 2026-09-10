Luxury Car Saves CA As His Abductors Crash Vehicle And Flee In Rajasthan's Jaipur
Rajiv Gupta was on his morning walk when he was abducted by two miscreants who could not drive his car and crashed it.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Jaipur: Two miscreants allegedly tried to abduct a well-known chartered accountant but their plan failed as they were not well versed with their victim's luxury car.
The incident occurred in Rajasthan's Jaipur where the miscreants abducted Rajiv Gupta at gunpoint from Central Park on Thursday morning. Amer SHO Rajendra Godara said Gupta had been to Central Park for his morning walk. After completing his walk, as he was about to leave for a gym in his Mercedes sedan, two masked miscreants came near him. While one of the miscreants pointed a pistol at Gupta, the other brandished a knife.
Gupta remained silent even as one of the miscreants sat in the driver's seat of his car. The miscreants asked Gupta to sit at the front passenger seat while one of them sat behind him, pointing a pistol at him to prevent him from escaping. But the miscreants did not know how to drive a luxury car. They asked Gupta about the car's features while driving towards Delhi Road.
Gupta told the media that he was terrified and expected the worst. He said he tried to jump off the car thrice but was pulled back with the miscreant in the rear seat. Meanwhile, the miscreants drove a few kilometres and lost control of the car which hit several vehicles on Delhi Road while injuring a two-wheeler rider.
The car then overturned and fell into a drain at Peeli ki Talai on Delhi Road. While the miscreants escaped from the car and fled towards the hills nearby, a crowd of locals soon assembled at the crash site. The locals, irked over the mishap caused by Gupta's car mistook him for the one on the driver's seat and thrashed him.
Gupta, somehow, managed to convince the crowd that he was, in fact, a victim and had been kidnapped. Godara said on being informed, he rushed to the spot and rescued Gupta, from the mob and brought him to the police station. Police called a crane and pulled the damaged car, which was stuck in the drain, out and brought it to the police station. Police recovered a fake pistol and a knife from the car, Godara said.
He said the biker injured in the collision was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. "Gupta has his office in the C-Scheme area," Godara said. He said police have registered a case under various sections, including kidnapping, attempted murder, and assault, and have began a search for the accused.
"Police are examining CCTV footages. During initial interrogation, the victim stated that he had no enmity with anyone and does not recognize the accused. Personnel from Ashok Nagar and Amer police stations are trying to identify the criminals' escape route," Godara said.
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