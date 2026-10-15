ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur Boy Wins Patents For Test Strips To Detect Fake Antibiotics, Monitor Dehydration Level

Jaipur: A 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan's Jaipur has secured two patents — test strips to detect fake antibiotics and monitor dehydration.

The first strip developed by Dhruv Sharma is capable of distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit antibiotics, while the second strip will help people monitor electrolyte levels and detect dehydration in the body.

Growing up in an environment centred on medicine and scientific research, Dhruv has made his mark in the field of health technology at a remarkably young age.

He drew inspiration from his father, Rishi Sharma, who works in the fields of immunological science and biological solutions. Rishi noted that discussions at home often revolved around topics like antibiotic resistance and the development of drug resistance during cancer treatment.

The certification of the patent won by Dhruv. (ETV Bharat)

"These conversations sparked Dhruv's curiosity, leading him to contemplate potential solutions to these challenges. Upon learning that certain medical tests and treatments remain inaccessible to the underprivileged, he started developing technology that could be easily used by the general public," he said.

Rishi said that a single drop of saliva or urine on the strip can reveal the body's hydration level and that of key indicators such as sodium, potassium, and iron.