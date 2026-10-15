Jaipur Boy Wins Patents For Test Strips To Detect Fake Antibiotics, Monitor Dehydration Level
Inspired by his father, Dhruv Sharma (15) aims to achieve large-scale production of these strips within five years, making affordable diagnostic testing available to everyone.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Jaipur: A 15-year-old boy from Rajasthan's Jaipur has secured two patents — test strips to detect fake antibiotics and monitor dehydration.
The first strip developed by Dhruv Sharma is capable of distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit antibiotics, while the second strip will help people monitor electrolyte levels and detect dehydration in the body.
Growing up in an environment centred on medicine and scientific research, Dhruv has made his mark in the field of health technology at a remarkably young age.
He drew inspiration from his father, Rishi Sharma, who works in the fields of immunological science and biological solutions. Rishi noted that discussions at home often revolved around topics like antibiotic resistance and the development of drug resistance during cancer treatment.
"These conversations sparked Dhruv's curiosity, leading him to contemplate potential solutions to these challenges. Upon learning that certain medical tests and treatments remain inaccessible to the underprivileged, he started developing technology that could be easily used by the general public," he said.
Rishi said that a single drop of saliva or urine on the strip can reveal the body's hydration level and that of key indicators such as sodium, potassium, and iron.
"This allows for quick testing at home at a minimal cost. The specialised test strips provide results by changing colour within 30 to 90 seconds," he added.
Furthermore, the integration of smartphone technology and QR codes makes it simple to interpret the colour changes and assess the results.
Dhruv aims to keep the cost of each strip between Rs 30 and Rs 35, ensuring it remains accessible to the general public. Furthermore, by mixing an antibiotic sample with water and applying it to the strip, one can easily determine whether the medication is genuine or counterfeit.
With the support of his school teachers and his father, Dhruv is developing prototypes of these technologies and preparing to showcase them in various competitions.
He aims to achieve large-scale production of these strips within five years, making affordable diagnostic testing available to everyone, regardless of their financial condition.
Also Read