ETV Bharat / state

Jailed Ram Temple Donation Case Accused Avinash Shukla Taken On 24-Hour Police Remand

Police vehicle outside the yoga centre premises linked to Avinash Shukla, an arrested accused in the Ram Temple donations alleged theft case, during a raid, in Ayodhya on Wednesday ( ANI )

Ayodhya: Police on Thursday took jailed Ram temple donation embezzlement case accused Avinash Shukla into custody on a 24-hour remand for further questioning, sources said. Shukla, who was associated with counting offerings at the Ram temple, was produced before a court, which granted the police his custody for 24 hours, the sources said.

The remand is expected to help investigators probe the alleged diversion of donations, trace the money trail and identify other persons who may have been involved in the case, they said.

According to police sources, cash recoveries made during the investigation include Rs 20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, Rs 14.25 lakh from Lavkush Mishra, Rs 7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and Rs 1 lakh from Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu.