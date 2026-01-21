ETV Bharat / state

Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh Moves HC, Seeks Parole To Attend Parliament Session

Chandigarh: Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking parole to attend the upcoming budget session of Parliament.

The budget session will commence on January 28 and will continue till February 13 in the first phase. The second phase will take place from March 9 to April 2. Amritpal's plea is expected to be taken up by the high court on Thursday, his counsel Imaan Singh Khara said on Wednesday.

Amritpal (33) is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act since April 2023. He has sought parole under the provisions of Section 15 of the National Security Act, 1980 (pertaining to the temporary release of persons detained), to allow him to attend the Parliament session.

According to the fresh plea, Amritpal wants to highlight various issues including the 2025 floods in Punjab and the rampant rise of drug abuse, developmental issues in his constituency Khadoor Sahib. Amritpal had earlier too sought to attend the Winter session of Parliament. However, his plea became infructuous as the arguments in the matter remained inconclusive by the time the session concluded last month.