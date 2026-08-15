Jailed Jagtar Hawara Appeals In Video For Smooth Conduct Of Qaumi Insaf Morcha March
The Morcha is seeking the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), claiming that they are lodged in different jails despite completing their sentences.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 12:45 AM IST
Chandigarh: A video surfaced on Friday evening in which Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, appealed to the Sikh community to ensure that a march planned by Qaumi Insaf Morcha is conducted peacefully.
The Morcha is seeking the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), claiming that they are lodged in different jails despite completing their sentences. They have organised the march from YPS Chowk in Mohali to the Punjab Governor's House.
In the purported video, Hawara urged the Sikh community members to remain vigilant against mischievous elements trying to create disturbances and sabotage the march.
"I especially appeal to Sikh youth that they should act as Morcha volunteers and see to it that the programme proceeds smoothly and peacefully, said Hawara, who is lodged in a Delhi jail.
It remains unclear how an inmate lodged in Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail managed to record and release a video from inside the prison. The protesters are also demanding justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot. The Morcha has been laying a siege along Sector 52-53, Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023.
Hawara is serving a life sentence in the case related to the blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat at Chandigarh on August 31, 1995, in which Beant Singh and 16 others were killed.
Recently, several top politicians in Punjab, cutting across parties, pitched for Hawara's parole to enable him to meet his ailing, aged mother.