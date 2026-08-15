ETV Bharat / state

Jailed Jagtar Hawara Appeals In Video For Smooth Conduct Of Qaumi Insaf Morcha March

Chandigarh: A video surfaced on Friday evening in which Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, appealed to the Sikh community to ensure that a march planned by Qaumi Insaf Morcha is conducted peacefully.

The Morcha is seeking the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners), claiming that they are lodged in different jails despite completing their sentences. They have organised the march from YPS Chowk in Mohali to the Punjab Governor's House.

In the purported video, Hawara urged the Sikh community members to remain vigilant against mischievous elements trying to create disturbances and sabotage the march.

"I especially appeal to Sikh youth that they should act as Morcha volunteers and see to it that the programme proceeds smoothly and peacefully, said Hawara, who is lodged in a Delhi jail.