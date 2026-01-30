ETV Bharat / state

Jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Unlikely To Attend Jammu Kashmir Assembly's Budget Session

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: With the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (LA) commencing on Monday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address, there are minimal chances of lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik attending the session.

Malik has been behind bars since September 8, 2025, when Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda Harvinder Singh slapped him with the Public Safety Act (PSA). The Doda MLA missed the last assembly session, held in October last year, as no decision was taken on his application requesting to attend the session.

Now, the AAP is approaching the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh again with an application to allow the incarcerated leader to attend the upcoming budget session. The party has also requested Chief Justice Arun Patil to transfer the Habeas Corpus petition to the Srinagar bench, as Justice Muhammad Yousuf, who was hearing the petition in Jammu, has moved to the Srinagar bench.

“The Chief Justice has agreed to move the case to the Srinagar bench, and we are expecting to get the hearing date soon,” Amit Kapoor, AAP leader from Jammu, told ETV Bharat.

Malik’s petition was listed on January 29 in the Jammu bench, but due to the non-availability of Justice Wani, the case couldn’t come up for hearing.

Commenting on the chances of Malik attending the budget session, Kapoor said that the party had no hopes from this government, as he was also barred earlier.

“Had the government been serious, they would have called a special session on Malik’s detention under PSA, but they didn’t do that,” he said. “We have hopes only from the court of law and are approaching the High Court with another application soon,” Kapoor added.