Jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Unlikely To Attend Jammu Kashmir Assembly's Budget Session
Malik’s petition was listed on January 29 in Jammu, but due to the non-availability of a judge, the case couldn’t come up for hearing.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: With the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (LA) commencing on Monday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address, there are minimal chances of lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik attending the session.
Malik has been behind bars since September 8, 2025, when Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda Harvinder Singh slapped him with the Public Safety Act (PSA). The Doda MLA missed the last assembly session, held in October last year, as no decision was taken on his application requesting to attend the session.
Now, the AAP is approaching the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh again with an application to allow the incarcerated leader to attend the upcoming budget session. The party has also requested Chief Justice Arun Patil to transfer the Habeas Corpus petition to the Srinagar bench, as Justice Muhammad Yousuf, who was hearing the petition in Jammu, has moved to the Srinagar bench.
“The Chief Justice has agreed to move the case to the Srinagar bench, and we are expecting to get the hearing date soon,” Amit Kapoor, AAP leader from Jammu, told ETV Bharat.
Malik’s petition was listed on January 29 in the Jammu bench, but due to the non-availability of Justice Wani, the case couldn’t come up for hearing.
Commenting on the chances of Malik attending the budget session, Kapoor said that the party had no hopes from this government, as he was also barred earlier.
“Had the government been serious, they would have called a special session on Malik’s detention under PSA, but they didn’t do that,” he said. “We have hopes only from the court of law and are approaching the High Court with another application soon,” Kapoor added.
During the budget session of the previous year, Malik was vocal against the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) policies for the last 10 years and had a verbal duel with a few BJP MLAs in the House. He was even manhandled by a few BJP MLAs in the legislators’ gallery of LA and had received a few bruises during the altercation.
Since Malik was elected as MLA from the Doda Assembly constituency, he has been launching scathing attacks on the LG administration and the BJP government and has been involved in verbally attacking bureaucrats and senior officials for not listening to his directions.
He was seen getting into verbal duels with doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) Doda and other hospitals in the district, due to which he received mixed responses from social media users.
Before he was booked under PSA, Malik was charged with using abusive language against the DC and was alleged to have become a threat to public safety in the district, which his lawyers have been contesting in the court of law.
Since Malik was put behind bars, nobody has raised the issues of the people of the Doda Assembly constituency, and even after Malik had requested that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally monitor the implementation of public welfare schemes in his constituency, especially post-monsoon floods, the CM didn’t visit the Doda constituency.
Now, as the budget session will begin on February 2, people of the Doda constituency feel neglected in the absence of Mehraj Malik.
Talking to ETV Bharat, AAP leader and close aide of Malik, Raja Shakeel said, “The people of Doda feel neglected and politically orphaned since Mehraj Malik was put behind bars. There is no alternative to a leader like Malik, who raised the issues of people during the previous budget session, and if the government allows him to attend this budget session as well, he would raise the issue vociferously.”
“The incumbent government seems to be hand in glove with those who have put Malik behind bars, and they are behaving like slaves of those who have put Malik behind bars,” the AAP leader said.
“Even after Mehraj Malik had requested the CM to look after his constituency in his absence, nobody visited the area, not even ministers. In my opinion, it was because the National Conference (NC) was rejected by the people of the district of Doda, and they have no stakes at present,” he added.
