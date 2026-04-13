ETV Bharat / state

'90 Km In 50 Minutes': Braid Dead Man's Organs Sent From Haryana's Rohtak To Delhi Through Green Corridor

Rohtak: The body organs of a brain dead man were transported from PGIMS, Rohtak to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences) at AIIMS, Delhi within just 50 minutes.

A green corridor was created for transporting the liver, pancreas and one of the kidneys to Delhi while the other kidney has been kept at PGIMS. The organs were taken from Kuldeep, a resident of Tajpur Tihara Khurd village in Sonipat district, who had been serving as a jail warden at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak for the last five years.

Eleven months back, Kuldeep complained of discomfort near his eye and was examined by a doctor who diagnosed a brain tumor. He was then admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, where surgery was performed. However, his condition did not improve even after the surgery. On April 6, Kuldeep's family took him to PGIMS. On April 8, he was admitted to the ICU where after two tests on April 11 and 12, the doctors declared him brain dead.

PGIMS doctors and other staff then encouraged Kuldeep's family to donate his organs. Following this, his wife, Promila, decided to donate her husband organs. The organ extraction process was started at 4 am on Monday. Then, around 7:30 am, the organs were sent to Delhi in an ambulance, for which a green corridor was created. The process continued for approximately three hours.

Kuldeep's family at the hospital (ETV Bharat)

Kuldeep's family submitted their consent letter to State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization on Sunday night to donate all his organs. SOTO alerted the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization after which the organs were allocated to various medical institutions.