'90 Km In 50 Minutes': Braid Dead Man's Organs Sent From Haryana's Rohtak To Delhi Through Green Corridor
The liver, pancreas and one of the kidneys of Kuldeep, who was a jail warder, were sent to AIIMS, Delhi.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Rohtak: The body organs of a brain dead man were transported from PGIMS, Rohtak to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences) at AIIMS, Delhi within just 50 minutes.
A green corridor was created for transporting the liver, pancreas and one of the kidneys to Delhi while the other kidney has been kept at PGIMS. The organs were taken from Kuldeep, a resident of Tajpur Tihara Khurd village in Sonipat district, who had been serving as a jail warden at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak for the last five years.
Eleven months back, Kuldeep complained of discomfort near his eye and was examined by a doctor who diagnosed a brain tumor. He was then admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, where surgery was performed. However, his condition did not improve even after the surgery. On April 6, Kuldeep's family took him to PGIMS. On April 8, he was admitted to the ICU where after two tests on April 11 and 12, the doctors declared him brain dead.
PGIMS doctors and other staff then encouraged Kuldeep's family to donate his organs. Following this, his wife, Promila, decided to donate her husband organs. The organ extraction process was started at 4 am on Monday. Then, around 7:30 am, the organs were sent to Delhi in an ambulance, for which a green corridor was created. The process continued for approximately three hours.
Kuldeep's family submitted their consent letter to State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization on Sunday night to donate all his organs. SOTO alerted the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization after which the organs were allocated to various medical institutions.
However, the decision was not easy for Kuldeep's family. Promila said she lived with Kuldeep, after he was diagnosed with brain tumor, in a rented room in Delhi for 11 months.
"The prisons department did not provide any assistance. My husband had not even received his salary for the last four months," she said, adding a significant amount of money has been spent on his treatment. Kuldeep's eldest son, Parul, is pursuing a pharmacy course, while daughter Tanu is pursuing BEd.
Promila demanded the government to pay reimburse the expenses incurred in Kuldeep's treatment and provide government jobs for her son and daughter.
Haryana's Cooperative and Jail Minister Dr Arvind Sharma visited PGIMS and met Kuldeep's family. He announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased's family. He said, "We will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and request jobs on compassionate grounds for Kuldeep's son or daughter."
Meanwhile, Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice Chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said, "The awareness campaign surrounding organ donation is now bearing fruit. This was the fourth organ transplant at PGIMS, for which a green corridor was created."
He said 33 kidney transplants have been performed at PGIMS so far. "Organ transplants are performed based on a registration process. A complete record of the patients who are to receive organ transplants is maintained. The process is then completed based on priority. PGIMS, Rohtak, is the nodal center for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization," Dr Aggarwal said.
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