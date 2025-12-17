Jail Superintendent Among Five Staff Injured In Clashes Among Inmates Inside Punjab Jail
The clashes broke out between two rival groups on Tuesday evening with the inmates attacking the jail staff, who tried to control the situation.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Ludhiana: A superintendent was among five jail officials injured after they tried to intervene in a fight between two rival groups of inmates at the central jail here, officials said. The exact number of inmates injured in the fight was not immediately known.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma the clash broke out between two prisoners at the Central Jail located on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana at around 8 pm on Tuesday evening. A prisoner incited some of his colleagues, after which 20 to 25 rival prisoners started throwing bricks at each other. In the clash, five jail staff including two gazetted officers and three other employees, who tried to control the clash, were injured and were taken to the hospital. The Police Commissioner said that the condition of Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh is stable with minor injuries.
"A fight broke out between two groups of prisoners, but why and for what reasons the fight started, it is still being investigated. Seven prisoners from one group and about 10 from the other group attacked each other with bricks placed for the boundary wall around the plants in the beds inside the jail. More details will be issued soon."
The Ludhiana Police Commissioner also reached the spot at the Central Jail, said that the situation is now under control.
Read More: