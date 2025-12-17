ETV Bharat / state

Jail Superintendent Among Five Staff Injured In Clashes Among Inmates Inside Punjab Jail

Ludhiana: A superintendent was among five jail officials injured after they tried to intervene in a fight between two rival groups of inmates at the central jail here, officials said. The exact number of inmates injured in the fight was not immediately known.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma the clash broke out between two prisoners at the Central Jail located on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana at around 8 pm on Tuesday evening. A prisoner incited some of his colleagues, after which 20 to 25 rival prisoners started throwing bricks at each other. In the clash, five jail staff including two gazetted officers and three other employees, who tried to control the clash, were injured and were taken to the hospital. The Police Commissioner said that the condition of Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh is stable with minor injuries.