'Jai Shri Ram' In The Middle Of West Bengal Singer Iman Chakraborty's Musical Show; Singer Snubs Chanter
The incident took place during a musical evening on the occasion of Kali Puja in Durgapur where an audience member briefly interrupted the show.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
Durgapur: A political row has erupted in West Bengal after an unknown person chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in the middle of a music show by noted Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty on Thursday night leading to a brief interruption. The singer asked the interrupter to chant the religious slogan openly, but “at the right place” triggering a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday during Kali Puja celebrations organised by the Durgapur Police Station's Rakshi Bahini where Iman's musical evening was a major attraction. Thousands of fascinated listeners were in attendance. When Iman stood on a dais decorated with dazzling LED lights and sang the song 'Ami Abar Klanta Pathachari/Aei Kantar Mukut Lage Bhari' from the film Ardhangini, the crowd erupted in applause. West Bengal Minister for Panchayat, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Pradeep Majumdar was also present on the occasion.
As the singer was performing, an unidentified audience member suddenly shouted, 'Jai Shri Ram' leading to an interruption. Iman immediately stopped her performance and said from the dais, "If you recite the name, recite the name of Rama all the time. But recite it in the right place where it has relevance. For now, sing the song with me."
"Why do you turn away when you say the name of Lord Rama? If you do, then you say Jai Shri Ram in a loud voice. Why do you turn back?" After hearing this from the singer, the audience applauded and supported her statement as the show went on. The artist resumed her song, "Ami Klanta Pathachari (I am a tired pedestrian again)."
The incident has led to a political slugfest with the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP blaming each other for the interruption.
The religious slogan has been at the centre of political tensions in the state with BJP workers and supporters using the slogan to tease Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
After Wednesday's incident, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state minister Shashi Panja has fully put her weight behind the artist. "The artist has said the right thing. There is no problem in taking the name of God. But the place must be relevant. Otherwise, its importance decreases," she said.
On the other hand, CPIM leader Srijan Bhattacharya has blamed the BJP for the controversy. "No matter what you call singing, music, drama, any creative work that is an expression of the gentle mentality of people, they have no connection with it because, they know how to rape, they know how to commit violence. And for these reasons, Lord Rama also has no connection with them... The RSS and BJP want to create violence and bloodshed in the name of Rama. The people of Bengal will respond against this aptly."
However, BJP leader Keya Ghosh, who did not support the chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' at the music event, distanced the BJP from the controversy.
"Look, I came to know about this from you. I am also a big fan of Iman Chakraborty's songs. First of all, I don't know why some people chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while she was singing. I also don't understand why you want my reaction because are you trying to connect the Bharatiya Janata Party with Jai Shri Ram? If you do that, then I don't think it will be right. I don't know which party or where the people who chanted this belong to. Were they trying to spoil Iman Chakraborty's event or were they trying to defame the Bharatiya Janata Party somewhere? As the Trinamool Congress can do everything."
