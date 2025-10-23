ETV Bharat / state

'Jai Shri Ram' In The Middle Of West Bengal Singer Iman Chakraborty's Musical Show; Singer Snubs Chanter

Durgapur: A political row has erupted in West Bengal after an unknown person chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in the middle of a music show by noted Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty on Thursday night leading to a brief interruption. The singer asked the interrupter to chant the religious slogan openly, but “at the right place” triggering a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday during Kali Puja celebrations organised by the Durgapur Police Station's Rakshi Bahini where Iman's musical evening was a major attraction. Thousands of fascinated listeners were in attendance. When Iman stood on a dais decorated with dazzling LED lights and sang the song 'Ami Abar Klanta Pathachari/Aei Kantar Mukut Lage Bhari' from the film Ardhangini, the crowd erupted in applause. West Bengal Minister for Panchayat, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Pradeep Majumdar was also present on the occasion.

As the singer was performing, an unidentified audience member suddenly shouted, 'Jai Shri Ram' leading to an interruption. Iman immediately stopped her performance and said from the dais, "If you recite the name, recite the name of Rama all the time. But recite it in the right place where it has relevance. For now, sing the song with me."

"Why do you turn away when you say the name of Lord Rama? If you do, then you say Jai Shri Ram in a loud voice. Why do you turn back?" After hearing this from the singer, the audience applauded and supported her statement as the show went on. The artist resumed her song, "Ami Klanta Pathachari (I am a tired pedestrian again)."

The incident has led to a political slugfest with the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP blaming each other for the interruption.