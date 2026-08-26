ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Ministry's Jago AI Assistant To Provide Access To Welfare Schemes In Nine More Languages

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is mulling to include nine tribal languages from different states across the country in the newly-launched AI conversational assistant Jago to extend the reach of tribal welfare schemes and programmes.

The AI Assistant was launched on Monday on the first day of the three-day National Conclave on Tribal Languages and Museums organised by the Tribal Affairs Ministry in Karnataka's Mysuru. The Ministry launched the facility to ensure wider dissemination of information about its welfare schemes and programmes for the tribal population across the country.

The AI-powered chatbot is designed to simplify access to information related to tribal welfare schemes, government policies, programmes, guidelines, and official documents. Instead of requiring users to manually search through lengthy and complex documents, it enables them to ask questions in simple language and receive relevant responses faster.

Officials said AI-powered facility has the potential to significantly improve the way tribal welfare information is accessed by citizens. According to the Ministry, reducing dependence on manual document searches can save time, improve information discovery and support faster decision-making.

Officials said the system "can help bridge the gap between government information and its intended beneficiaries by making complex policy and scheme-related information more accessible." Its AI-based architecture also provides a foundation for continuously expanding the knowledge base with new schemes, policies, and official documents, officials added.

According to the Ministry, the AI Assistant can contribute to more efficient, transparent, accessible, and technology-driven delivery of tribal welfare services and the conversation will be secure and private. Currently the languages available in Jago are English and Hindi.

Ganesh Nagarajan, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, told ETV Bharat that all the tribal languages available in the Adi Vaani app will be included in Jago. Adi Vaani is an AI-powered tribal language translation platform in the country and is available both on Android and iOS.