Tribal Ministry's Jago AI Assistant To Provide Access To Welfare Schemes In Nine More Languages
The nine tribal languages that are available in Adi Vaani, will be included in the Jago platform, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is mulling to include nine tribal languages from different states across the country in the newly-launched AI conversational assistant Jago to extend the reach of tribal welfare schemes and programmes.
The AI Assistant was launched on Monday on the first day of the three-day National Conclave on Tribal Languages and Museums organised by the Tribal Affairs Ministry in Karnataka's Mysuru. The Ministry launched the facility to ensure wider dissemination of information about its welfare schemes and programmes for the tribal population across the country.
The AI-powered chatbot is designed to simplify access to information related to tribal welfare schemes, government policies, programmes, guidelines, and official documents. Instead of requiring users to manually search through lengthy and complex documents, it enables them to ask questions in simple language and receive relevant responses faster.
Officials said AI-powered facility has the potential to significantly improve the way tribal welfare information is accessed by citizens. According to the Ministry, reducing dependence on manual document searches can save time, improve information discovery and support faster decision-making.
Officials said the system "can help bridge the gap between government information and its intended beneficiaries by making complex policy and scheme-related information more accessible." Its AI-based architecture also provides a foundation for continuously expanding the knowledge base with new schemes, policies, and official documents, officials added.
According to the Ministry, the AI Assistant can contribute to more efficient, transparent, accessible, and technology-driven delivery of tribal welfare services and the conversation will be secure and private. Currently the languages available in Jago are English and Hindi.
Ganesh Nagarajan, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, told ETV Bharat that all the tribal languages available in the Adi Vaani app will be included in Jago. Adi Vaani is an AI-powered tribal language translation platform in the country and is available both on Android and iOS.
"Jago is currently available in English and Hindi. The nine tribal languages that are available in Adi Vaani will be included in Jago," he said.
The Adi Vaani app works in the following tribal languages: Gondi from Chhattisgarh, Bhili from Madhya Pradesh, Mundari from Jharkhand, Santali from Odisha, Betta Kuruba from Karanataka, Garo from Meghalaya, Koya from Andhra Pradesh, Kokborok from Tripura, and Kui from Odisha.
Deputy Secretary Nagarajan further added that for providing better dissemination of information about the welfare initiatives of the Tribal Affairs Ministry, Jago "will be simplified". He added, "One step in this direction is to include tribal languages that are there in the Adi Vaani app."
Bikrant Tiwary, a tribal rights expert told ETV Bharat that including tribal languages in Jago is a welcome step, because many tribal citizens are more comfortable understanding information in their own language than in Hindi or English. "However, simply translating the content may not be enough."
Underlining that the Tribal Affairs Ministry should involve native speakers and tribal communities to ensure that the language is simple, accurate and suited to local dialects, he said, "Voice-based access, awareness at the village level and an option for human assistance will also be important, especially for people who cannot read or use smartphones easily."
He added that if implemented carefully Jago can help reduce the information gap and make government welfare schemes more accessible to the people.
Also Read