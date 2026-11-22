ETV Bharat / state

Jagannath Temple Land Records Corrected After Resolution Of 27-Year-Old Abatement Case

The case, pending since 1997, pertained to land in Bada Deula Sahi Mouza under Puri Tehsil, said officials. They said the Record of Rights (RoR) of the concerned land was corrected and the ownership records now reflect the name of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije Shreekhetra, represented through the Shree Mandira Parichalana Committee, Puri.

As part of the exercise, land records for 29 plots, spanning 19 khatas (land accounts), have been amended. Consequently, the ownership of the lands is no longer vested in any private individual but is now recorded in the name of Lord Jagannath.

Bada Deula Sahi is a unique Mouza in the state’s revenue administration, existing exclusively for Shri Jagannath Temple in the holy city of Puri. Following the establishment of the Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Land Cell in the Revenue Department, the state government has intensified efforts to identify, protect and restore the land assets of the presiding deity.