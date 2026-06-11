ETV Bharat / state

Jagannath Temple Gets Approval For 2 Trademarks, Official Logo; 26 Pending

The remaining 26 applications are still under examination, with the patent authority seeking additional clarifications and documents from the temple administrations, officials said. Officials said the move is aimed at preventing misuse of sacred and temple-associated terminology in commercial establishments.

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday received approval for two word marks and one official logo out of 29 trademarks it had applied for with the Intellectual Property (IP) India. The approved marks include ‘Ananda Bazaar’, ‘Shripatitapavan’ and the official logo of the temple administration.

The development comes after the recent controversy over the naming of the Sigha Jagannath Temple as “Jagannath Dham,” which had triggered a debate over the exclusive religious and cultural association of the term “Dham” with Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.

Devotees visiting Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri (ETV Bharat)

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said that “Jagannath Dham” refers to Puri as the original sacred seat of Lod Jagannath, and expressed gratitude over the resolution of the naming issue by authorities in West Bengal.

Devotees visiting Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri (ETV Bharat)

“The West Bengal government decided to remove the name “Dham” from the Digha Jagannath Temple. We thank them and express our gratitude for the efforts of the state government in this regard,” Padhee said. Padhee further said that the administration is also taking steps to curb cyber fraud incidents involving misinformation and fake booking platforms linked to the temple guest houses.

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