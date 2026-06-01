ETV Bharat / state

Rath Yatra 2026: Puri SJTA Finalises Snana Yatra, Niladri Bije Schedule; Seeks Cooperation For Hassle-Free Chariot Festival

Puri: The Chhatisha Niyog of Shree Jagannath Temple here has approved the final schedule of rituals from Rajendra Abhishek to Niladri Bije, while seeking cooperation of sevayats (servitors) to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of this year's Snana Yatra (holy bathing ceremony), Rath Yatra (chariot festival) and Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) of sibling deities Lord Balabhadra, Mahaprabhu Jagannath and Devi Subhadra.

The decisions were taken at the Chhatisha Niyog meeting chaired by chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Padhee said the final ritual schedule from Rajendra Abhishek to Niladri Bije had been approved. Arrangements for Snana Yatra, Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra were also cleared during the meeting. He said the temple's Managing Committee meeting will be held on June 5.

The temple administration has appealed to all sevayat representatives to cooperate in ensuring disciplined rituals, orderly Pahandi, smooth Rath pulling and proper darshan arrangements for devotees during the festival period.

Padhee said sevayats have assured the administration of their cooperation in conducting key rituals during Snana Yatra, including Pahandi Bije, Jala Bije, Jala Lagi, Chhera Pahanra and Hati Besha.

"We are praying to Mahaprabhu to rectify the incident that happened last year and organise an orderly Ghosha Yatra this year with everyone's cooperation," he said.

All sevayats also pledged to perform the daily rituals of the deities smoothly and on time.

Snana Yatra Schedule