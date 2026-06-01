Rath Yatra 2026: Puri SJTA Finalises Snana Yatra, Niladri Bije Schedule; Seeks Cooperation For Hassle-Free Chariot Festival
SJTA and servitors pledged to ensure a smooth Jagannath Rath Yatra this year after the Chhatisha Niyog approved the festival schedule, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Puri: The Chhatisha Niyog of Shree Jagannath Temple here has approved the final schedule of rituals from Rajendra Abhishek to Niladri Bije, while seeking cooperation of sevayats (servitors) to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of this year's Snana Yatra (holy bathing ceremony), Rath Yatra (chariot festival) and Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) of sibling deities Lord Balabhadra, Mahaprabhu Jagannath and Devi Subhadra.
The decisions were taken at the Chhatisha Niyog meeting chaired by chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee.
Speaking to media after the meeting, Padhee said the final ritual schedule from Rajendra Abhishek to Niladri Bije had been approved. Arrangements for Snana Yatra, Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra were also cleared during the meeting. He said the temple's Managing Committee meeting will be held on June 5.
The temple administration has appealed to all sevayat representatives to cooperate in ensuring disciplined rituals, orderly Pahandi, smooth Rath pulling and proper darshan arrangements for devotees during the festival period.
Padhee said sevayats have assured the administration of their cooperation in conducting key rituals during Snana Yatra, including Pahandi Bije, Jala Bije, Jala Lagi, Chhera Pahanra and Hati Besha.
"We are praying to Mahaprabhu to rectify the incident that happened last year and organise an orderly Ghosha Yatra this year with everyone's cooperation," he said.
All sevayats also pledged to perform the daily rituals of the deities smoothly and on time.
Snana Yatra Schedule
The holy Deva Snana Purnima will be observed on June 29. Ritual timings as per the approved schedule are as follows:
- 4.30 am: Mangalarpana
- 5 am to 7 am: Dwara Phita, Pushpanjali and beginning of Pahandi
- 9 am: Mangala Alati and other rituals
- 12 noon to 2 pm: Jala Bije, Puja and Snana rituals
- 3.30 pm: Chhera Pahanra
- 4 pm to 5 pm: Hati Besha of the deities
- 11 pm to 2 am (next day): Bahuda Pahandi rituals
Rath Yatra Schedule
The world-famous Rath Yatra will be held on July 16. The approved schedule for the day is:
- 6 am: Mangala Alati and other rituals
- 8 am to 9 am: Gopal Ballabh and Sakala Dhupa rituals
- 9 am: Rath (chariot) Pratishtha
- 9.15 am: Mangalarpana ritual
- 9.30 am: Pahandi begins
- 12.30 pm: Pahandi concludes
- 12.30 pm to 1 pm: Madanmohan Bije
- Afterwards: Chita Lagi and Besha rituals
- 2 pm to 3 pm: Chhera Pahanra
- 3 pm to 4 pm: Charamala fitting and horse attachment to chariots
- 4 pm: Chariot pulling begins
The ritual calendar was approved during the meeting held at Niladri Bhakta Nibas, which was attended by the Puri Collector, Superintendent of Police, senior temple administration officials and representatives of the Chhatisha Niyog. Both the temple administration and sevayats expressed confidence that, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, this year's Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra would be conducted smoothly and in an orderly manner.
Police Preparations Begin
Meanwhile, Puri Police has stepped up preparations for the smooth management of Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra. A separate coordination meeting was held at the office of Puri SP Prateek Singh with members of the Rahala Tapati Nijog.
During the meeting, SP Singh urged sevayats to complete Pahandi rituals on time, coordinate closely with the administration and help ensure the smooth conduct of Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra. Special emphasis was laid on the timely conduct of Pahandi, orderly Rath pulling and disciplined movement of devotees during the festivals.
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