Jagannath Rath Yatra: Puri Bets On AI Cameras, Drones And Senior IPS Officers For Trinity's Chariot Festival This Year
The government has assigned seven senior Odia IPS officers with extensive experience in managing the Rath Yatra to oversee all operations in the holy city.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Puri: With lakhs of devotees expected to congregate in pilgrim city Puri for Mahaprabhu Jagannath's grand Rath Yatra (chariot festival) this year, the Odisha government is taking adequate measures to prevent a repeat of the chaos and tragic incidents witnessed over the last two years, to ensure that the festival is conducted in a safe and orderly manner.
As per officials, the government has rolled out an extensive security and crowd-management plan for this year's festival. Seven senior Odia IPS officers have been entrusted with key responsibilities, while AI-powered cameras, drones, one-way traffic systems and 65 LED information screens will be deployed across Puri for smooth movement and safety of lakhs of devotees.
In 2024, two persons died while dozens sustained injuries in separate mishaps during pulling of chariots of the Holy Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. In another incident, at least nine servitors of the Shree Jagannath temple were injured when the idol of Lord Balabhadra accidentally fell on them during Pahandi rituals. The subsequent year, at least three persons, including two women, died and 10 others were injured in a stampede on Bada Danda (Grand Road) while pulling Lord Balabhadra's chariot.
Amid criticism over crowd management arrangements, the government has assigned seven senior Odia IPS officers with extensive experience in managing the Rath Yatra to oversee all operations in the holy city and prevent any misfortunes.
Already, these officers have been conducting frequent visits to Puri and reviewing preparations on the ground. A major focus this year is the use of technology for crowd management. The entire city will be brought under AI-based CCTV surveillance. Cameras will be installed from Uttara Chhak to Puri town, including Bada Danda and adjoining lanes. Drones will also be used to monitor crowd movement and identify congestion points in real time, officials said.
The AI system will help authorities detect overcrowding and take immediate corrective measures. Last year, more than 250 AI cameras were installed, and the number is being increased this year, officials added.
Authorities have also prepared a special traffic and crowd-control plan. Several roads have been converted into one-way routes to ensure smooth movement of devotees. This apart, several stretches connecting the bus stand, railway station and other major entry points to Bada Danda and Srigundicha Temple will be closely regulated.
To improve communication with devotees, 65 LED screens will be installed across Puri. These screens will provide real-time updates on crowd conditions, darshan arrangements, traffic advisories and other important information. Officials believe timely dissemination of information will help prevent panic and reduce crowd pressure at sensitive locations.
Among the officers entrusted with major responsibilities, ADG Saumendra Priyadarshi will oversee overall Rath Yatra management. Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi and senior official Anup Kumar Sahoo have been given special responsibilities, while Pinak Mishra will supervise Pahandi and internal temple management. Sarthak Sarangi will oversee arrangements at Singhadwara, and ADG Sanjiv Panda and Central Range IG Satyajit Nayak will be responsible for crowd and traffic management. Senior officers Charan Singh Meena, Amitabh Thakur and Kanwar Vishal Singh have also been assigned key roles.
Speaking about the preparations, Police IG (Central Range) Satyajit Nayak said, "Multiple coordination meetings have been held involving the police, district administration, temple administration and servitors. We have prepared a detailed crowd-management plan, particularly for the area around Gundicha Temple. AI cameras and drones will be used for monitoring. Arrangements for drinking water and other basic facilities are also being strengthened to ensure devotees do not face inconvenience."
Nayak added that special attention is being given to orderly darshan arrangements during the Rath Yatra, Suna Besha and other rituals. Moreover, security measures on the sea route are also being strengthened, with boat patrolling planned during the festival.
Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said extensive arrangements have been made for public safety and healthcare. "Eight temporary health centres will be set up along Bada Danda, with deployment of additional first-aid centres, doctors, ambulances and trained volunteers. More police personnel and magistrates will be stationed at different places. Special SOPs have been prepared for crowd management, particularly near Gundicha Temple," the official said.
The administration has also decided to prohibit devotees from gathering on unsafe buildings along Bada Danda, while fire service teams will remain on standby at important locations for emergency response and rescue operations.
Local expert Hector Mishra welcomed the decision to entrust experienced officers with Rath Yatra management, saying their knowledge of Puri and previous experience would help ensure smoother conduct of the festival. However, he said, "Technology alone will not be enough. Effective on-ground management, better crowd regulation and courteous behaviour by police personnel would be equally important."
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