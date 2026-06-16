ETV Bharat / state

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Puri Bets On AI Cameras, Drones And Senior IPS Officers For Trinity's Chariot Festival This Year

Puri: With lakhs of devotees expected to congregate in pilgrim city Puri for Mahaprabhu Jagannath's grand Rath Yatra (chariot festival) this year, the Odisha government is taking adequate measures to prevent a repeat of the chaos and tragic incidents witnessed over the last two years, to ensure that the festival is conducted in a safe and orderly manner.

As per officials, the government has rolled out an extensive security and crowd-management plan for this year's festival. Seven senior Odia IPS officers have been entrusted with key responsibilities, while AI-powered cameras, drones, one-way traffic systems and 65 LED information screens will be deployed across Puri for smooth movement and safety of lakhs of devotees.

In 2024, two persons died while dozens sustained injuries in separate mishaps during pulling of chariots of the Holy Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. In another incident, at least nine servitors of the Shree Jagannath temple were injured when the idol of Lord Balabhadra accidentally fell on them during Pahandi rituals. The subsequent year, at least three persons, including two women, died and 10 others were injured in a stampede on Bada Danda (Grand Road) while pulling Lord Balabhadra's chariot.

Amid criticism over crowd management arrangements, the government has assigned seven senior Odia IPS officers with extensive experience in managing the Rath Yatra to oversee all operations in the holy city and prevent any misfortunes.

Already, these officers have been conducting frequent visits to Puri and reviewing preparations on the ground. A major focus this year is the use of technology for crowd management. The entire city will be brought under AI-based CCTV surveillance. Cameras will be installed from Uttara Chhak to Puri town, including Bada Danda and adjoining lanes. Drones will also be used to monitor crowd movement and identify congestion points in real time, officials said.

The AI system will help authorities detect overcrowding and take immediate corrective measures. Last year, more than 250 AI cameras were installed, and the number is being increased this year, officials added.

Authorities have also prepared a special traffic and crowd-control plan. Several roads have been converted into one-way routes to ensure smooth movement of devotees. This apart, several stretches connecting the bus stand, railway station and other major entry points to Bada Danda and Srigundicha Temple will be closely regulated.

To improve communication with devotees, 65 LED screens will be installed across Puri. These screens will provide real-time updates on crowd conditions, darshan arrangements, traffic advisories and other important information. Officials believe timely dissemination of information will help prevent panic and reduce crowd pressure at sensitive locations.