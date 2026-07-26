Jagan Seeks Nara Lokesh's Resignation Over 'Irregularities' In DSC Recruitment Exam
The YSRCP supremo's remarks came in the wake of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment examination. His remarks came in the wake of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.
However, Lokesh on Sunday dismissed Jagan's demand, saying those preaching moral responsibility had a contrasting record of their own. Jagan, in a post on 'X', said, "Taking moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak, Pradhan resigned, setting a benchmark for political accountability under the NDA government. We now ask the same question in Andhra Pradesh."
The former chief minister on Saturday questioned whether Lokesh would accept moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities surrounding the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination process and resign from his post, or whether Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would shield his son instead of upholding the standards of political accountability that the NDA claimed to believe in.
The opposition leader alleged that the DSC examination, which involved around 3.5 lakh aspirants, was marred by serious irregularities and questioned whether the state government would uphold the same standards of accountability that it claimed to follow at the national level.
Responding to Jagan, Lokesh in a post on 'X' said, "Some people deliver lectures on moral responsibility. Their own record tells a very different story."
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