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Jagan Seeks Nara Lokesh's Resignation Over 'Irregularities' In DSC Recruitment Exam

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment examination. His remarks came in the wake of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

However, Lokesh on Sunday dismissed Jagan's demand, saying those preaching moral responsibility had a contrasting record of their own. Jagan, in a post on 'X', said, "Taking moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak, Pradhan resigned, setting a benchmark for political accountability under the NDA government. We now ask the same question in Andhra Pradesh."

The former chief minister on Saturday questioned whether Lokesh would accept moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities surrounding the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination process and resign from his post, or whether Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would shield his son instead of upholding the standards of political accountability that the NDA claimed to believe in.