Jadavpur University Vandalism: Probe Panel Focuses On Complaint Procedure At First Meeting
The committee chairman said everyone will be provided with the opportunity to lodge a complaint, and the university has handed over several documents to it.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Kolkata: After considerable delay, the committee formed by Jadavpur University to probe a series of incidents on the main campus on August 19 and 20 held its first meeting on Thursday at the Salt Lake campus.
Led by former Calcutta High Court Justice Pranab Kumar Chattopadhyay, the panel comprises three more members. Pro-vice-chancellor Amitava Datta was present at the meeting on behalf of the university authorities.
The maiden meeting focused on the course of the investigation and the procedure for accepting complaints, which parties would be invited to submit complaints, the types of documents and information to be gathered, and the specific issues to be covered by the inquiry.
"We will provide everyone with the opportunity to lodge a complaint. Nothing essential to the investigation will be overlooked. The university authorities have already handed over several documents to the committee. As the investigation progresses, any further documents or information required will also be collected," Justice Chattopadhyay said.
In a clear indication regarding the timeframe for completing the inquiry, he said, "There is no room for delay on our part. We will conduct the investigation as quickly as possible. However, there are many aspects involved, so it will take a certain amount of time."
Soumendu Chattopadhyay, a committee member and professor at Presidency University, said all complaints would be examined and necessary recommendations would be made to the university based on the findings. He further noted that the investigation would not be limited solely to written complaints.
"The committee has already taken note of various video footage published in the media, and the authenticity of this footage will be verified. Any further video footage held by the university or obtained from other sources will also be included within the scope of the investigation," he added.
He also mentioned that, if necessary, members of the inquiry committee would visit the main campus to assess the situation. Issues such as how outsiders gained entry to the campus, the state of security arrangements at the time, and what measures the authorities could have taken to control the situation may be looked into, he added.
Meanwhile, a section of students had planned to speak with the committee members to present their views and demand the inclusion of a student representative in the committee. However, they could not meet the panel as it met at Salt Lake.
"We have no issue with where the meeting is held. Our only wish is for the meeting to take place. We will submit our views to them either by visiting in person or via email," Anjil, a student, said, indicating that students are prepared to use any available medium to convey their stand to the inquiry committee.
On Wednesday, the ABVP lodged a police complaint against Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) president Parthapratim Roy and general secretary Rajeshwar Sinha, alleging that they played a role in the incident involving the vandalism of the university's logo.
Shubhabrata Adhikari, a member of the ABVP's central committee, said they are demanding an investigation not only into the vandalism of the university emblem but also into various alleged anti-national slogans written inside the campus with the instigation of Roy and Sinha.
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