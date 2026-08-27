ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University Vandalism: Probe Panel Focuses On Complaint Procedure At First Meeting

Kolkata: After considerable delay, the committee formed by Jadavpur University to probe a series of incidents on the main campus on August 19 and 20 held its first meeting on Thursday at the Salt Lake campus.

Led by former Calcutta High Court Justice Pranab Kumar Chattopadhyay, the panel comprises three more members. Pro-vice-chancellor Amitava Datta was present at the meeting on behalf of the university authorities.

The maiden meeting focused on the course of the investigation and the procedure for accepting complaints, which parties would be invited to submit complaints, the types of documents and information to be gathered, and the specific issues to be covered by the inquiry.

"We will provide everyone with the opportunity to lodge a complaint. Nothing essential to the investigation will be overlooked. The university authorities have already handed over several documents to the committee. As the investigation progresses, any further documents or information required will also be collected," Justice Chattopadhyay said.

In a clear indication regarding the timeframe for completing the inquiry, he said, "There is no room for delay on our part. We will conduct the investigation as quickly as possible. However, there are many aspects involved, so it will take a certain amount of time."

Soumendu Chattopadhyay, a committee member and professor at Presidency University, said all complaints would be examined and necessary recommendations would be made to the university based on the findings. He further noted that the investigation would not be limited solely to written complaints.