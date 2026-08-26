ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University Vandalism: Kolkata Police Collect Forensic Samples From Campus

Kolkata: Intensifying its investigation into the recent vandalism at Jadavpur University, a team of Kolkata police on Wednesday visited the campus to collect forensic samples and examine every aspect of the event.

The team looked into what transpired on the campus that day, how the situation escalated, and the circumstances surrounding the act of arson.

According to sources at Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata police, a key focus of the investigation involves analysing various video clips of the incident that went viral on social media.

"The statements of security personnel will be recorded for cross-questioning. Additionally, the process of examining CCTV footage is underway," an official of the Detective Department said on condition of anonymity.

A team of forensic experts has already visited the university and collected samples from various locations to ascertain the origin and nature of the fire that was set on several flags of a student union. The analysis aims to determine whether any chemicals or flammable substances were used to ignite the fire and, if so, what specific substances were involved.

It is believed that the analysis of these samples will provide a clearer picture regarding the presence of any flammable or chemical substances at the scene. Reports indicate that, if necessary, the collected samples may be cross-referenced with other samples obtained from the site.

Investigators are questioning how a group of individuals managed to enter the campus on that night and who facilitated their entry. Furthermore, the role of the security personnel present at the time of the incident is also being investigated.