ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University To Keep Four Main Gates Closed During RSS March On Wednesday

Members of Left-wing student organisations rewrite slogans on a wall at Jadavpur University after earlier controversial slogans and graffiti were erased by university authorities in Kolkata ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University has decided to keep four of its main gates closed during an RSS march on Wednesday, a notice issued by the institute said.

The notice said that gate numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5 would remain closed from 4 pm on September 9, while advising students, teachers and non-teaching staffers to use gate number 1 for entry and exit.

The notice was issued as a stretch of Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road would remain closed for some time during the march and the gates that would be closed are situated along the road.

The RSS is scheduled to take out a 'Saffron Honour March' from Golpark to the Jadavpur 8B bus stand on Wednesday. The march is scheduled to begin at 3 pm and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is expected to participate in the programme.

A university official said the decision to close the gates was solely linked to the closure of the road and was not connected with any other incident.

"Since a stretch of Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road will remain closed, gates along the road will also remain closed. There is no connection with any other incident," the official said.

The move comes against the backdrop of a series of incidents at the university in recent weeks, amid heightened political activity around the campus.