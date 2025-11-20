ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University To Honour Women's World Cup Winning Captain Harmanpreet Kaur With D.Litt

Kolkata: Jadavpur University is going to confer the honorary D.Litt. on the captain of the Women's World Cup-winning team during the university's convocation ceremony. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Governor CV Anand Bose gave the green signal to the university authorities in this regard.

Soon after professor Chiranjeev Bhattacharya took charge as the permanent vice-chancellor on November 3, the university authorities decided to honour Kaur. Accordingly, the vice-chancellor met Governor CV Anand Bose, who is also the university chancellor, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Bose gave the green signal in that meeting. He even allowed the matter to be discussed in the Executive Council meeting. However, the Jadavpur University authorities are planning to give the title of D.Litt to not only the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, but also to several other prominent people.