Jadavpur University To Honour Women's World Cup Winning Captain Harmanpreet Kaur With D.Litt
Governor CV Anand Bose gave the green signal to the university authorities in this regard during his meeting with vice-chancellor Chiranjeev Bhattacharya.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
Kolkata: Jadavpur University is going to confer the honorary D.Litt. on the captain of the Women's World Cup-winning team during the university's convocation ceremony. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Governor CV Anand Bose gave the green signal to the university authorities in this regard.
Soon after professor Chiranjeev Bhattacharya took charge as the permanent vice-chancellor on November 3, the university authorities decided to honour Kaur. Accordingly, the vice-chancellor met Governor CV Anand Bose, who is also the university chancellor, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
Bose gave the green signal in that meeting. He even allowed the matter to be discussed in the Executive Council meeting. However, the Jadavpur University authorities are planning to give the title of D.Litt to not only the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, but also to several other prominent people.
The list includes the names of Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, DRDO chairman Sameer V Kamath and CEO of the National Research Foundation Shivakumar Kalyanraman.
The university's permanent vice-chancellor, Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, said, "The time for the convocation is very short. The chancellor has given the green signal. It will be a pleasure to honour Harmanpreet Kaur. Besides, Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will be invited for the special convocation. If he does not come, the DRDO chairman will be invited. We will call a meeting of the working committee."
According to the law of Jadavpur University, the convocation ceremony is held every year on December 24. Last year, too, the convocation ceremony was held on this day. However, last year, chancellor CV Anand Bose was not present at the convocation ceremony.
