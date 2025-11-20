ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University To Honour Women's World Cup Winning Captain Harmanpreet Kaur With D.Litt

Governor CV Anand Bose gave the green signal to the university authorities in this regard during his meeting with vice-chancellor Chiranjeev Bhattacharya.

Jadavpur University To Honour Women's World Cup Winning Captain Harmanpreet With D.Litt
Harmanpreet Kaur. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST

|

Updated : November 20, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: Jadavpur University is going to confer the honorary D.Litt. on the captain of the Women's World Cup-winning team during the university's convocation ceremony. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Governor CV Anand Bose gave the green signal to the university authorities in this regard.

Soon after professor Chiranjeev Bhattacharya took charge as the permanent vice-chancellor on November 3, the university authorities decided to honour Kaur. Accordingly, the vice-chancellor met Governor CV Anand Bose, who is also the university chancellor, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Bose gave the green signal in that meeting. He even allowed the matter to be discussed in the Executive Council meeting. However, the Jadavpur University authorities are planning to give the title of D.Litt to not only the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, but also to several other prominent people.

The list includes the names of Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, DRDO chairman Sameer V Kamath and CEO of the National Research Foundation Shivakumar Kalyanraman.

The university's permanent vice-chancellor, Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, said, "The time for the convocation is very short. The chancellor has given the green signal. It will be a pleasure to honour Harmanpreet Kaur. Besides, Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will be invited for the special convocation. If he does not come, the DRDO chairman will be invited. We will call a meeting of the working committee."

According to the law of Jadavpur University, the convocation ceremony is held every year on December 24. Last year, too, the convocation ceremony was held on this day. However, last year, chancellor CV Anand Bose was not present at the convocation ceremony.

Read more

  1. Pride Of Punjab, Harmanpreet Kaur Makes History Once Again
Last Updated : November 20, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST

TAGGED:

HARMANPREET KAUR
JU DLITT FOR HARMANPREET

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.