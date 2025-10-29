ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University Student Dies By Suicide, Jumps Off Moving Train Into Kangsabati River

Midnapore: A 21-year-old Jadavpur University engineering student died by suicide after jumping off a moving train into the Kangsabati River near Midnapore on Tuesday evening. His body was recovered the next morning after a search by police and locals.

Soham Patra (21), the B.Tech student, was returning to his home in Bankura from Kolkata in train with his mother. The duo boarded the Rani Shiromani passenger train from Howrah.

Just before the train entered the Midnapore station, his mother went to the toilet near the Kansai halt. At that time, Soham suddenly jumped into the Kangsabati River. To her utter dismay, his mother discovered that her son was missing from the train. It took her mother some time to understand the matter. After reaching Midnapore, the next station, she reported the incident to the railway police.

Soham's father, Deepak Patra, said, "My son was returning home from Howrah by train with my wife. But near the Kansai halt, he jumped into the river while my wife went to the toilet. However, when his mother returned from the toilet, a person sitting nearby informed her about the matter. A complaint was filed with the railway police at the next station.