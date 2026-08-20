ETV Bharat / state

Jadavpur University Turns Battlefield As ABVP Members, Left Groups Clash During Meeting; Many Students Hospitalised

Kolkata: Tension ran high at the premises of Jadavpur University here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after a clash broke out between ABVP members and students affiliated with the Left-wing student organisation FETSU, leaving several students from both sides injured.

Sources said some of the injured students were taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the two sides have given completely conflicting accounts of what exactly led to the clash. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that some of its members were surrounded and shoved during the general body meeting. Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU), on the other hand, alleged that students associated with the ABVP arrived at the meeting, made provocative remarks and subsequently attempted to attack them.

High tension prevailed at Jadavpur University on Wednesday night during a General Body meeting (ETV Bharat)

Arnab Das, an injured ABVP student, said, "At the General Body meeting called by Left-wing student organisations, they decided not to accept any government directives. We argued that such decisions cannot be made without an election. Moreover, our Higher Education Minister has stated that no politics should take place within college campuses."

"I pointed out that slogans shouldn't be displayed in the union room since the union elections hasn't been held. Suddenly, I was shoved, and my glasses were knocked off. When seniors came to my rescue, they too were attacked."

Arnab further claimed that around 70-80 people initially gathered, however, some 20 students were present when the actual altercation took place.

ABVP claimed to have identified some of those involved in the alleged attack. The organisation also questioned the alleged presence of outsiders at the scene and the lack of CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Vaidik, a FETSU member, alleged that provocative remarks by a group of students led to a violent scuffle. "We were holding an organisational meeting. It was convened to designate the necessary signatories for managing the bank account of a university student organisation. A specific group of students kept making provocative remarks. That is when the situation escalated, and the scuffle broke out," he said.