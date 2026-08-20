Jadavpur University Turns Battlefield As ABVP Members, Left Groups Clash During Meeting; Many Students Hospitalised
Questioning the validity of GB meeting, BJP MLA Sarbari Chakraborty alleged that "anti-national" slogans are raised and Naxal-Maoist politics are being promoted at Jadavpur University.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Kolkata: Tension ran high at the premises of Jadavpur University here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after a clash broke out between ABVP members and students affiliated with the Left-wing student organisation FETSU, leaving several students from both sides injured.
Sources said some of the injured students were taken to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the two sides have given completely conflicting accounts of what exactly led to the clash. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that some of its members were surrounded and shoved during the general body meeting. Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU), on the other hand, alleged that students associated with the ABVP arrived at the meeting, made provocative remarks and subsequently attempted to attack them.
Arnab Das, an injured ABVP student, said, "At the General Body meeting called by Left-wing student organisations, they decided not to accept any government directives. We argued that such decisions cannot be made without an election. Moreover, our Higher Education Minister has stated that no politics should take place within college campuses."
"I pointed out that slogans shouldn't be displayed in the union room since the union elections hasn't been held. Suddenly, I was shoved, and my glasses were knocked off. When seniors came to my rescue, they too were attacked."
Arnab further claimed that around 70-80 people initially gathered, however, some 20 students were present when the actual altercation took place.
ABVP claimed to have identified some of those involved in the alleged attack. The organisation also questioned the alleged presence of outsiders at the scene and the lack of CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, Vaidik, a FETSU member, alleged that provocative remarks by a group of students led to a violent scuffle. "We were holding an organisational meeting. It was convened to designate the necessary signatories for managing the bank account of a university student organisation. A specific group of students kept making provocative remarks. That is when the situation escalated, and the scuffle broke out," he said.
Vaidik, in turn, alleged that some of their students were also beaten up, claiming that attempts were made to attack them with bamboo sticks and tree branches. FETSU also alleged that several individuals were dragged outside the campus and beaten up.
A controversy has also emerged over the legitimacy of the General Body meeting. The ABVP has argued, "There is no provision for a student union at the university; so, how was a General Body meeting convened?" FETSU, in response, said, "Student organisational activities do not cease entirely just because elections are not held. The meeting was called to facilitate such organisational and administrative work."
Last night, BJP MLA Sarbari Chakraborty had arrived at the scene and spoke against the Left-wing student organisations. Besides questioning the validity of the General Body meeting, she alleged that "anti-national" slogans are raised and Naxal-Maoist politics is being promoted at Jadavpur University.
Chakraborty said, "There is no union. Yet, how was a GB meeting called? Who convened it? I am asking Srijan Bhattacharya, who called the GB meeting?"
Alleging that "anti-national" slogans were raised at the university, she added, "Do you intend to fill Jadavpur with Naxals, anti-national forces, and Maoists? What are you thinking? This will not be tolerated, certainly not at Jadavpur."
Sarbari also publicly named some of the accused and demanded that they surrender to the police. She said, "If they do not surrender at the Jadavpur police station within an hour... I will drag them out from wherever they are hiding."
Subsequently, local BJP workers and ABVP members from Jadavpur University staged a protest outside the local police station.
Rejecting Sarbari's allegations and the ABVP's claims, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) clarified that it had no connection with the incident. Shubhadip Bandyopadhyay of SFI at Jadavpur University said, "No SFI students were present at the GB meeting. The meeting was organised by FETSU, with representatives from AFSU and DSF in attendance."
On the allegations of anti-national slogans at the GB meeting, Shubhadip advised the ABVP to approach the university authorities. He said, "If anyone has raised anti-national slogans, I would suggest the ABVP to report the entire matter to the Vice-Chancellor and the university authorities instead of just lodging a complaint. Why should they take action themselves? It is the responsibility of the university authorities to look into the matter and take necessary steps."