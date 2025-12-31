ETV Bharat / state

JU Hijab Row: WB Minorities Commission Steps In Over Complaint

Kolkata: The West Bengal Minorities Commission (WBMC) has initiated an inquiry into allegations that a hijab-wearing student of Jadavpur University (JU) was asked to remove her headscarf during a fifth-semester English examination on December 22 on suspicion of cheating.

The issue came to light after some girl students from the arts faculty, associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), displayed a poster during the university’s convocation two days accusing a section of the English department faculty of 'Islamophobia'. They alleged that the act amounted to profiling and violated the constitutional rights of their classmate.

After coming to know about the incident, a six-member WBMC team visited the campus on December 30 and held meetings with the vice-chancellor, registrar, and student representatives to gather details related to the complaint. Commission chairman Imran Ahmed on Wednesday said forcing students to remove their hijabs is "completely wrong" and unacceptable.

"Such incidents appear to involve deliberate profiling and such actions have no place in an academic environment," he said.

Ahmed said till the internal probe by the university committee into the alleged incident is over, the head of the English department, Professor Saswati Halder, should stay away from the campus to ensure a fair and impartial probe.