Jabalpur Woman Loses Rs 98,000 To Cyber Fraud After Calling Fake Customer Care For Rs 4 Refund
Police said Savita ordered a bag from an e-commerce company, and the delivery person charged Rs 530 instead of the actual price of Rs 526.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Jabalpur: A woman from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was duped of Rs 98,000 while trying to get a refund of just Rs four for an order she placed online, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Adhartal police station when she called a fake customer care number for the refund.
Following a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at the Adhartal police station against an unknown individual, and an investigation has been initiated.
Vipin Tamrakar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Adhartal, said the victim has been identified as Savita (48), a resident of Board Colony in the Adhartal area.
"She had ordered a bag from an e-commerce company. The delivery person charged Rs 530 for the product instead of the actual price of Rs 526. When she asked for the extra amount, the delivery person told her that it would have to be processed online," he said.
The woman then searched for the company's helpline number online to lodge a complaint. The person who answered the call assured her that the extra Rs four would be refunded.
"During the conversation, the fraudster managed to transfer Rs 98,000 from her bank account. After realising about the fraud, she immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint," Tamrakar said.
Earlier, a teacher was duped of approximately Rs 1.07 lakh. Durga Prasad is a teacher at the Government Excellence School in Panagar and resides near the Bajna Mandir area of Adhartal.
Similarly, three such incidents of fraud occurred under the jurisdiction of the Madhotal police station. Fraudsters siphoned off Rs 50,000 from the account of Ashish Bhatt, Rs 70,000 from the account of Rahul Dubey of Karmaita, and Rs 30,000 from the account of Akash Kumar of Green City after hacking their mobile phones.
The repeated incidents of cyber frauds clearly show that fake customer care numbers found on the internet can pose a major threat to the public. Tamrakar said one should only reach out to customer care through the concerned company's official website or app.
"It is crucial to avoid sharing banking details, opening suspicious links, or installing unknown apps on your mobile phone at the behest of an unfamiliar person. If you fall victim to fraud, you should immediately register a complaint by calling the cyber helpline number 1930," he added.
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