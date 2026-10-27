ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Woman Loses Rs 98,000 To Cyber Fraud After Calling Fake Customer Care For Rs 4 Refund

Jabalpur: A woman from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was duped of Rs 98,000 while trying to get a refund of just Rs four for an order she placed online, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Adhartal police station when she called a fake customer care number for the refund.

Following a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at the Adhartal police station against an unknown individual, and an investigation has been initiated.

Vipin Tamrakar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Adhartal, said the victim has been identified as Savita (48), a resident of Board Colony in the Adhartal area.

"She had ordered a bag from an e-commerce company. The delivery person charged Rs 530 for the product instead of the actual price of Rs 526. When she asked for the extra amount, the delivery person told her that it would have to be processed online," he said.

The woman then searched for the company's helpline number online to lodge a complaint. The person who answered the call assured her that the extra Rs four would be refunded.

"During the conversation, the fraudster managed to transfer Rs 98,000 from her bank account. After realising about the fraud, she immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint," Tamrakar said.