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Jabalpur Student Shami Chaudhary Clears NEET, JEE, NISER And IISER Exams; Aims To Become Army Doctor

Jabalpur: Amid massive protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over NEET examination paper leak, Shami Chaudhary, a student from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, who has qualified in as many as six entrances in various disciplines, is preparing to fulfill her aim of serving the country as an Army doctor. As soon as the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET 2026 re-examination results on Thursday night, Shami was happy to have scored 650 marks, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 6,315.

"I guess, my score will get me a seat in any government medical college. But I am keen on getting into Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)," says Shami who had also appeared and qualified in other competitive examinations. She appeared for the IIT-JEE examination and secured a 96.69 percentile in JEE Main. However, she had not prepared specifically for Mathematics as she was focused on NEET preparation and had studied Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

Despite this, she performed well in the examinations she appeared for. Shami also appeared for the NISER entrance examination, conducted through the NEST (National Entrance Screening Test) and secured Rank 1,483. NISER, located in Odisha, offers opportunities for students interested in pursuing studies in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

She also appeared for CUET Biology, where she scored a 99.86 percentile in Biology and 99.40 percentile in Chemistry. In addition, Shami appeared for the IISER entrance examination and secured qualifying marks. The IISER admission process provides students with opportunities to study at institutes located in Kolkata, Pune, Mohali, Tirupati, Thiruvananthapuram and Bhopal. These institutions offer science education and open pathways to advanced research.