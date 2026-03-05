ETV Bharat / state

Residents Of Jabalpur’s Napier Town, Wright Town Demand End To British-Era Lease Law

Vishwajeet Singh Rajput

Jabalpur: Even decades after Independence and the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, residents of Jabalpur’s Napier Town, Wright Town and Gol Bazar say they continue to suffer due to a British-era lease law that governs property ownership in these areas.

Unlike other parts of Madhya Pradesh where properties can be freely bought and sold, land in these localities is still held on lease from the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. Before any property transaction, residents must pay a lease charge of 4% in residential areas and 8% in commercial areas to the civic body. The issue has come to light after the state government recently indicated that it may consider abolishing the lease system.

A law dating back to the 1920s

Leader of Opposition in the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, Amrish Mishra, who is a permanent resident and councillor from Napier Town ward, said the issue was raised during his first election campaign.

“When I first contested elections, people told me about this unusual problem. In most parts of Madhya Pradesh, people can freely buy and sell property. But in Napier Town, Wright Town and Gol Bazar, properties were allotted on lease by the municipal corporation,” Mishra said.

According to Mishra, the issue dates back to around 1920 when a cholera outbreak spread in the old city of Jabalpur. To decongest the city, people were encouraged to move to newer areas like Napier Town and Wright Town. Since many were reluctant to shift, plots were allotted on 90-year leases.

Around the year 2000, most of these 90-year leases began expiring. Residents were required to renew them. However, instead of extending them for another 90 years, the municipal corporation renewed the leases for only 30 years. This triggered dissatisfaction and turned into a political issue.

Residents have been demanding that the British-era lease system be scrapped and the areas be brought under the state’s revenue code like other parts of the city, which will allow citizens an easier transactions.

Lease renewals stalled