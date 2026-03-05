Residents Of Jabalpur’s Napier Town, Wright Town Demand End To British-Era Lease Law
Vishwajeet Singh Rajput
Jabalpur: Even decades after Independence and the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, residents of Jabalpur’s Napier Town, Wright Town and Gol Bazar say they continue to suffer due to a British-era lease law that governs property ownership in these areas.
Unlike other parts of Madhya Pradesh where properties can be freely bought and sold, land in these localities is still held on lease from the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. Before any property transaction, residents must pay a lease charge of 4% in residential areas and 8% in commercial areas to the civic body. The issue has come to light after the state government recently indicated that it may consider abolishing the lease system.
A law dating back to the 1920s
Leader of Opposition in the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, Amrish Mishra, who is a permanent resident and councillor from Napier Town ward, said the issue was raised during his first election campaign.
“When I first contested elections, people told me about this unusual problem. In most parts of Madhya Pradesh, people can freely buy and sell property. But in Napier Town, Wright Town and Gol Bazar, properties were allotted on lease by the municipal corporation,” Mishra said.
According to Mishra, the issue dates back to around 1920 when a cholera outbreak spread in the old city of Jabalpur. To decongest the city, people were encouraged to move to newer areas like Napier Town and Wright Town. Since many were reluctant to shift, plots were allotted on 90-year leases.
Around the year 2000, most of these 90-year leases began expiring. Residents were required to renew them. However, instead of extending them for another 90 years, the municipal corporation renewed the leases for only 30 years. This triggered dissatisfaction and turned into a political issue.
Residents have been demanding that the British-era lease system be scrapped and the areas be brought under the state’s revenue code like other parts of the city, which will allow citizens an easier transactions.
Lease renewals stalled
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced in Napier Town that the “colonial-era law” would be abolished and that properties in Napier Town, Wright Town and Gol Bazar would be converted to freehold. While the process began and some properties were freed, lease renewals have reportedly been stalled for the past five years.
Recently, a 25,000 sq ft property in Jabalpur was not renewed after the owner’s death, and the municipal corporation took possession of the land.
Revenue concerns for civic body
Mishra said the municipal corporation earns revenue from lease transactions. Buyers and sellers must deposit 4% (residential) and up to 8% (commercial) lease charges before property registration. If all properties are made freehold, this source of income would end.
Given that properties in these prime localities are highly valuable, the revenue involved is substantial. Mishra alleged that this may be one of the reasons the government has not yet abolished the lease system.
He added that while the BJP government has been renaming places associated with colonial rule, it has not taken concrete action to repeal the colonial-era law affecting these areas.
After nearly two decades of struggle, residents have now filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking relief. The matter is scheduled for hearing next month.
Issue raised in assembly
Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Jabalpur, Abhilash Pandey, raised the issue in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The state government responded that similar problems exist in other parts of Madhya Pradesh as well and assured that grievances would be heard through local mayors. The efforts are underway to review the law.
So far, Napier Town, Wright Town and Gol Bazar have already been renamed as Dayanand Saraswati Ward, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan Ward and Bhawani Prasad Tiwari Ward, respectively, as their original names were given during British rule. However, while the names have changed, residents argue that the colonial law continues to remain in force.
