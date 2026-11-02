ETV Bharat / state

Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide At IIIT-DM, Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIIT-DM) at Dumna in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, on Monday afternoon. The deceased was a resident of Warangal in Telangana.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manish Bhardwaj said, "The security guard in charge of the institute told the police that a third year student of IIIT-DM died by suicide in her hostel room. Police rushed to the spot and initiated legal proceedings, including a Panchnama".

He said the deceased was a resident of Chandopalli, Narsampet Mandal in Warangal district. "The reasons for her taking the extreme step is being investigated. The student's family has been informed of the incident and her body has been sent for postmortem examination".

Bhardwaj said no suicide note was found from the deceased's room. The police are investigating the facts and other aspects related to the hostel. The reasons for the suicide will be revealed only after the investigation is complete, he said.

More than 2,500 students study at IIIT-DM, located in Dumna, Jabalpur. The institute offers BTech, BDesign, MTech, MDesign, and PhD courses in computer science, electronics, mechanical engineering, smart manufacturing, and design. Students from across the country and even other countries are enrolled at the institute.