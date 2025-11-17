ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Stays Arrest Warrant Issued Against MP Abhishek Banerjee

Jabalpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, received a major relief from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A single bench of High Court comprising Justice Pramod Kumar Agrawal stayed the arrest warrant issued by the MP-MLA Court, Bhopal, in a defamation case against Abhishek. The single bench issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing on the petition for December 8.

Abhishek had referred to Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, as a goon at a rally held in Kolkata in November, 2020. Following this, Akash filed a defamation case against him in the MP-MLA Court, Bhopal. The MP-MLA Court issued an arrest warrant against Abhishek.