MP High Court Stays Arrest Warrant Issued Against MP Abhishek Banerjee

Banerjee's lawyer argued since he is an MP, there is no possibility of him absconding.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, received a major relief from the Madhya Pradesh High Court
Published : November 17, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST

Jabalpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, received a major relief from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A single bench of High Court comprising Justice Pramod Kumar Agrawal stayed the arrest warrant issued by the MP-MLA Court, Bhopal, in a defamation case against Abhishek. The single bench issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing on the petition for December 8.

Abhishek had referred to Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, as a goon at a rally held in Kolkata in November, 2020. Following this, Akash filed a defamation case against him in the MP-MLA Court, Bhopal. The MP-MLA Court issued an arrest warrant against Abhishek.

Abhishek's lawyer then filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking the cancellation of the arrest warrant issued by the MP-MLA Court. The petition argued that Abhishek is currently an MP and there is no possibility of him absconding. The lawyer submitted an application to the court seeking exemption from Abhishek's personal appearance. The MP-MLA Court did not consider the application and issued an arrest warrant.

A single bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur, heard the case on November 12 following which a reserved verdict was issued. Senior advocates Anil Khare and Manan Agarwal represented the petitioner. All eyes are now on the next hearing in the case.

