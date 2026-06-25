ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Dismisses Plea To Action Against Bina MLA Under Anti-Defection Law

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the state's Assembly Umang Singhar seeking action against Congress MLA Nirmala Sapre under the anti-defection law.

A High Court bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rushia and Justice Pradeep Mittal, stated in its order that the matter is under legal process with the Speaker of the Assembly. The statements of the parties have been recorded on his behalf. Therefore, there is no need for him to issue any order in this matter, the bench said.

Singhar had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to declare the election of Sapre from the Bina Assembly constituency in Sagar district null and void. The petition alleged that Sapre had engaged in anti-party activities. The petition said, Sapra had appeared on stage at a programme hosted by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in Rahatgarh on May 5, 2024, during the Lok Sabha elections. Sapre has joined the BJP, yet she has not resigned from her post. This action is illegal under the anti-defection law, the plea stated.

The petition stated that on June 30, 2024, an application was filed before Assembly Speaker seeking action against the Bina MLA under the anti-defection law. The Supreme Court was required to ensure a hearing of the case within 90 days. Despite more than two years having passed, the Speaker has not completed the hearing, leading to the filing of the petition.