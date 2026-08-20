ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur HC Directs NTCA To Submit 10-Year Data On Funds For Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves

Jabalpur: Taking serious note of the lack of adequate funds and vacant posts in tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, the High Court here has directed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to submit details of funds released to the reserves over the last 10 years. The court has also ordered authorities to fill the vacant posts as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

The matter relates to a petition filed by Mumbai-based advocate Subrat Chakraborty, challenging the deaths of tigers in Kanha Tiger Reserve. The petition mentioned that eight tigers have died in Kanha Tiger Reserve in April and May. It further claimed that a clear decline in the physical condition of the tigers has been noticed before their deaths, with Canine Distemper Virus suspected as the cause.

Stating that deaths linked to the virus are still continuing in the reserve, the petition sought directions to ensure preventive and monitoring measures.

Notably, during an earlier hearing, the High Court had directed the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government to take preventive and curative measures to protect tigers. It had also directed that dogs be quarantined and vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus. Subsequently, the government had informed the court that 2000 dogs have been vaccinated in areas bordering Kanha National Park.