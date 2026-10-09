ETV Bharat / state

MP High Court Rejects 27% OBC Quota Law, Sticks To 14% Reservation

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Jabalpur: In a significant ruling, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the provision of an ordinance issued on March 8, 2019, increasing reservation for OBCs in the state from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

In its order, the High Court limited OBC reservation to 14 per cent. The nearly 159-page order is likely to impact pending recruitments and appointments in the state. Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh stated, "On March 8, 2019, the Madhya Pradesh government had issued Ordinance No. 2/2019, increasing OBC reservation in government services from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The decision was challenged in the High Court. The petitioners questioned the legality of the reservation increase. The petitions were heard at length, and after the arguments were concluded, the court reserved its decision'.

During the hearing, the petitions were considered, including the constitutional basis for increasing the reservation limit. The court found that no exceptional circumstances were established in the case that warranted an increase in OBC reservations from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The OBC reservation issued has created confusion regarding 13 per cent positions in many government recruitments in Madhya Pradesh. The government has decided to proceed with the recruitment process for 87 per cent of positions until the dispute is resolved, and to prepare separate selection lists for the remaining 13 per cent. Arrangements were made to prepare a new OBC reservation, but now it has become clear that only 14 per cent reservation will be granted to the category.