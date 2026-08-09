Contractual Employees Eligible For 720 Days Child Care Leave During Service Tenure: MP High Court
Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in favour of employee upholding her right to avail child care leave.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that contractual employees are eligible for child care leave of up to 720 days during their service tenure.
The August 4 judgement came in the case of contractual employee Ayesha Sheikh, who was denied the leave. Justice Vishal Dhagat of the High Court has ordered that leave be granted to Shaikh and has imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on Harjinder Singh, Director of the State Education Centre, for not complying with earlier court orders.
Sheikh is posted as a programmer at the State Education Centre in Khandwa and her son suffers from a genetic disorder known as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and cannot even get out of bed without assistance. She had applied for leave for the first time in 2020 when her son was around 14 years old, but her request was rejected, and the State Education Centre stated that there was no provision in the rules and the leave could not be granted.
Now the Court has directed that the petitioner be provided with all benefits, including child care leave, observing that a departmental circular cannot override a court order. Advocate Nikhil Tiwari, appearing for the petitioner, said, "The provision for child care leave applies to all regular and contractual employees. This is stipulated in the Civil Services Leave Rules, 1977. Under these rules, an employee can avail 720 days of child care leave during their entire service tenure."
Earlier, however, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Mission modified the leave rule, providing only 15 days of paternity leave and 180 days of maternity leave, while no provision for child care leave was made available to the employees. Officials cited a circular issued by the General Administration Department on July 22, 2023, arguing that there is no provision for child care leave for contractual employees.
Earlier, Sheikh challenged the State Education Centre's order in the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2020, and the court had ruled in her favour and directed that the leave be granted. However, the state government filed an appeal against the order, but the appeal was dismissed. Subsequently, the matter reached the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene and dismissed the petition.
Advocate Tiwari said that the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued orders in "this matter nine times." "On one occasion, an IAS officer even had to appear in court to record a statement, yet Ayesha still did not receive the leave. Consequently, she filed this petition in court once again, citing the previous orders."