ETV Bharat / state

Contractual Employees Eligible For 720 Days Child Care Leave During Service Tenure: MP High Court

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that contractual employees are eligible for child care leave of up to 720 days during their service tenure.

The August 4 judgement came in the case of contractual employee Ayesha Sheikh, who was denied the leave. Justice Vishal Dhagat of the High Court has ordered that leave be granted to Shaikh and has imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on Harjinder Singh, Director of the State Education Centre, for not complying with earlier court orders.

Sheikh is posted as a programmer at the State Education Centre in Khandwa and her son suffers from a genetic disorder known as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and cannot even get out of bed without assistance. She had applied for leave for the first time in 2020 when her son was around 14 years old, but her request was rejected, and the State Education Centre stated that there was no provision in the rules and the leave could not be granted.