ETV Bharat / state

Former BJP Minister Harendrajit Singh Babbu Receives Death Threat, Files Police Complaint

Jabalpur: Former Minister and former MLA from Jabalpur West Assembly segment Harendrajit Singh Babbu has received a life threat yet again.

"I don't know who is issuing threat calls to me. But after receiving a threat for the second time, I filed a complaint with the Gorakhpur police, requesting them to trace the culprits," Babbu told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the former minister, he received the second threat while he was going to Gorakhpur in his car. "I received a call from an unknown person who used abusive language and said men like me should be shot and then hung up. Immediately, I went to the Gorakhpur police station in Jabalpur and filed a complaint," Babbu said.

He said the station in-charge immediately called the person on the number, but the person even threatened the station in-charge.