Former BJP Minister Harendrajit Singh Babbu Receives Death Threat, Files Police Complaint
Babbu claimed he received two threat calls in less than three months and sought police security for himself
Published : June 11, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Jabalpur: Former Minister and former MLA from Jabalpur West Assembly segment Harendrajit Singh Babbu has received a life threat yet again.
"I don't know who is issuing threat calls to me. But after receiving a threat for the second time, I filed a complaint with the Gorakhpur police, requesting them to trace the culprits," Babbu told reporters on Wednesday.
According to the former minister, he received the second threat while he was going to Gorakhpur in his car. "I received a call from an unknown person who used abusive language and said men like me should be shot and then hung up. Immediately, I went to the Gorakhpur police station in Jabalpur and filed a complaint," Babbu said.
He said the station in-charge immediately called the person on the number, but the person even threatened the station in-charge.
In his complaint, Babbu said that this was not the first time he received a threat call. On March 13, he had received a similar call about which he informed the higher authorities of the police. "Within two months, the same incident happened again, due to which I am very worried," the former minister said.
Babbu seeks security
The former minister demanded that the police immediately trace the caller and take suitable action. He also sought police security for himself while appealing to the CM for the same. "I am a former MLA and former minister. If I am getting such threat calls, what about the common people? So I request the police to immediately trace the caller and punish him," he said.
The station in-charge said the number from which the former minister received a threat call is being traced and the search for the accused is on.