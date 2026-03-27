ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In NICU At Jabalpur Hospital, Doctor Controls Blaze

Jabalpur: A fire broke out in the paediatric department of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital, triggering panic, but was brought under control by a doctor using a fire extinguisher, officials said on Friday. The incident occurred late Thursday night when smoke started emanating from a fan due to a short circuit in the waiting area outside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

At the time of the incident, 27 newborns were admitted to the NICU, leading to panic among attendants. The smoke quickly spread from the waiting area into the ward. Power supply to the ward was immediately cut off to prevent the fire from spreading further. Security personnel and fire brigade teams also reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

All newborns were shifted to another ward as a precautionary measure and later brought back after the situation normalised. Amid the chaos, mothers were seen searching for their babies during the shifting process. Meanwhile, a child undergoing treatment in the hospital died, following which family members created a ruckus. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and pacified them.