Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In NICU At Jabalpur Hospital, Doctor Controls Blaze
A short circuit in a fan caused smoke to spread into the NICU, prompting emergency evacuation measures.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST|
Updated : March 27, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Jabalpur: A fire broke out in the paediatric department of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital, triggering panic, but was brought under control by a doctor using a fire extinguisher, officials said on Friday. The incident occurred late Thursday night when smoke started emanating from a fan due to a short circuit in the waiting area outside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.
At the time of the incident, 27 newborns were admitted to the NICU, leading to panic among attendants. The smoke quickly spread from the waiting area into the ward. Power supply to the ward was immediately cut off to prevent the fire from spreading further. Security personnel and fire brigade teams also reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
All newborns were shifted to another ward as a precautionary measure and later brought back after the situation normalised. Amid the chaos, mothers were seen searching for their babies during the shifting process. Meanwhile, a child undergoing treatment in the hospital died, following which family members created a ruckus. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and pacified them.
Hospital superintendent Dr Arvind Sharma said, "As soon as smoke started coming out of the fan, the duty doctor present at the spot used a fire extinguisher and controlled the fire."
Official sources said that the hospital building is around 70 years old. Though fire safety equipment had been procured recently, the electrical wiring in the building remains old. The medical college hospital is one of the largest healthcare facilities in the Mahakaushal region, catering to patients from Jabalpur as well as nearby areas. Authorities said timely action by the doctor helped prevent a major accident.
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