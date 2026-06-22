ETV Bharat / state

ED Unearths Scam Worth Rs 55 Crore In Road Construction In Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: Roads getting damaged after a few days of construction is quite common in Madhya Pradesh. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently tried to get into the root of the problem by conducting raids on contractors in Rewa and Jabalpur.

The raids brought to fore some startling revelations and the most significant was bitumen used for construction of roads. The ED found that the contractors had submitted false bills worth Rs 55.60 crore by procuring bitumen from the local market and not oil marketing companies.

Following the ED's action, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum have initiated recovery proceedings against the contractors. However, no arrests have yet been made. The Enforcement Directorate issued a press release detailing the matter to the media.

The ED stated that there have long been complaints in Madhya Pradesh that the roads built in the state lack longevity and that many roads crumble after the first rain. The highest number of complaints were received regarding roads operated by the MPRDC and the Rural Road Construction Authority.

When an investigation was initiated into the matter, it was discovered that the contractors' bills were fraudulent. When the bitumen bills were checked, it was discovered that the asphalt used on the roads was not purchased from government companies like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum. This implies that low-quality asphalt was purchased from the local market using high-quality bills.