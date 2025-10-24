ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Younger Brother, Sister-In-Law Over Property Dispute In MP's Jabalpur

The accused, Bablu Chaudhary stabbed his brother and sister-in-law to death. The couple's six-year-old son managed to escape.

A man killed his elder brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute at Lalmati Valdi Kori under Ghamapur police station in Jabalpur.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jabalpur: A man killed his elder brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute at Lalmati Valdi Kori under Ghamapur police station in Jabalpur.

Police said the accused, Bablu Chaudhary stabbed his sister-in-law Babita and as his elder brother Sanjay tried to escape, he killed him too. The couple's six-year-old son saw his uncle committing the crime and somehow escaped and took shelter in the neighbour's house. The elder son of the couple, aged 10, was at his maternal grandparents' house when the incident occurred.

Initial inquiry reveals that Bablu and Sanjay were at loggerheads over a house where they resided. Their family and relatives had gathered at the house on Bhaiduj to resolve the issue with discussions. However, the stalemate continued after everyone left and an enraged Bablu killed his brother and sister-in-law on Friday morning.

Pratiksha Marco, in-charge of Ghamapur police station, said the bodies of the victims were sent for postmortem. Marco said Bablu is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Police said Sanjay had built his house on his ancestral land and Bablu wanted a share in it. A year ago, the house was partitioned and Bablu resided in a portion. Police said Sanjay was a salt merchant while Bablu is a labourer.

