ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur District Project Manager Attacked With Slaps, Punches Over Departmental Probe Against Assistant Project Manager

Jabalpur: A sensational case has come to light from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, where the husband of an assistant project manager allegedly attacked the district project manager with kicks and punches.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the spot. The assistant project manager's husband has been absconding since the incident, and police have filed a complaint against him at Belbagh police station in Jabalpur.

An FIR was registered at Belbagh police station on Wednesday on the complaint of the Jabalpur project manager, who accused a man identified as Yogesh Soni of assaulting her.

Woman Officer Attacked With Slaps, Punches

Around 12 noon on Wednesday, the project manager was sitting in her office at the district panchayat office. The accused, identified as Yogesh Soni, allegedly entered the office and attacked her with slaps and punches. She fell to the ground during the assault. The accused allegedly abused other employees as well.