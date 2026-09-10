Jabalpur District Project Manager Attacked With Slaps, Punches Over Departmental Probe Against Assistant Project Manager
An official's complaint led to a case against the woman's alleged attacker, who reportedly fled after the confrontation at the government office.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Jabalpur: A sensational case has come to light from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, where the husband of an assistant project manager allegedly attacked the district project manager with kicks and punches.
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the spot. The assistant project manager's husband has been absconding since the incident, and police have filed a complaint against him at Belbagh police station in Jabalpur.
An FIR was registered at Belbagh police station on Wednesday on the complaint of the Jabalpur project manager, who accused a man identified as Yogesh Soni of assaulting her.
Woman Officer Attacked With Slaps, Punches
Around 12 noon on Wednesday, the project manager was sitting in her office at the district panchayat office. The accused, identified as Yogesh Soni, allegedly entered the office and attacked her with slaps and punches. She fell to the ground during the assault. The accused allegedly abused other employees as well.
Anger Over Departmental Probe Against Wife
Belbagh police station in-charge Jitendra Patkar said, "The district project manager had ordered a departmental inquiry against assistant project manager Aarti Soni. Aarti Soni's husband, Yogesh Soni, was angry with the district project manager over this and attacked her in his anger."
Following the incident, the victim filed an FIR against Yogesh Soni at Belbagh police station, accusing him of obstructing government work and assaulting her. Yogesh Soni has been absconding since the incident.
The entire matter is linked to allegations of corruption. The victim had ordered an inquiry after accusing assistant project manager Aarti Soni of corruption. Yogesh Soni, meanwhile, also accused the district project manager of taking bribes.
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