Jabalpur Student Claims Pellet Injuries During Jantar Mantar Protest, Undergoing Treatment In Delhi Hospital
In a video Irshad Mansoori said he was hit by pellet bullets, causing injuries to his face, chest, and other parts of his body.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Jabalpur: Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday met Irshad Mansoori, a resident of Jabalpur, who reportedly sustained pellet injuries during the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
The students' protest is being hotly debated on the internet with claims and counter-claims on police action on the agitators.
Mansoori, who sustained injuries during the protest, is undergoing treatment in hospital in Delhi. He reportedly has pellet injury marks on his body, even as police said pellet guns were not used in the protest. Nadda visited the hospital to meet the injured student on the day.
Mansoori, a resident of Patan, a suburb of Jabalpur, works as an accountant for a private company in Delhi. He had been to Jantar Mantar to join the protest. Sharing a video of himself, Mansoori reportedly stated that he was hit by pellet bullets, causing injuries to his face, chest, and other parts of his body. He also claimed to have sustained an eye injury.
He said some pellets were removed from Mansoori's body through surgery. "However, bullets are still lodged in some parts of my body, posing a risk of infection" Mansoori said, adding he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi.
Irshad's brother, Sheikh Mustafa, lives in Patan, Jabalpur. He told ETV Bharat, "Mansoory is undergoing treatment, and Union Minister JP Nadda also visited the hospital to inquire about his health". Mustafa said he learned about his brother's injury on a call.
Police lathi-charged students during the Cockroach Janata Party's protest, injuring several people. On the CJP movement again after recovery, Irshad's brother told ETV Bharat, "When my brother gets well, he will decide what he wants to do. The family has no say in his personal decisions."
Delhi Police has categorically denied all claims about the use of pellet guns, terming them misleading and baseless. In a statement on 'X', they described reports regarding the use of pellet guns on peaceful protesters as completely false and misleading. Urging the public not to share or circulate unverified and misleading information, the police advised verifying details with official sources before sharing them. They also warned that appropriate legal action would be taken against those spreading rumours or misinformation.
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