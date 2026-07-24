ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Student Claims Pellet Injuries During Jantar Mantar Protest, Undergoing Treatment In Delhi Hospital

Jabalpur: Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday met Irshad Mansoori, a resident of Jabalpur, who reportedly sustained pellet injuries during the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The students' protest is being hotly debated on the internet with claims and counter-claims on police action on the agitators.

Mansoori, who sustained injuries during the protest, is undergoing treatment in hospital in Delhi. He reportedly has pellet injury marks on his body, even as police said pellet guns were not used in the protest. Nadda visited the hospital to meet the injured student on the day.

Mansoori, a resident of Patan, a suburb of Jabalpur, works as an accountant for a private company in Delhi. He had been to Jantar Mantar to join the protest. Sharing a video of himself, Mansoori reportedly stated that he was hit by pellet bullets, causing injuries to his face, chest, and other parts of his body. He also claimed to have sustained an eye injury.