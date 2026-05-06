ETV Bharat / state

Five Days After Cruise Sinks In Jabalpur, Court Orders FIR As No Action Taken So Far

Jabalpur: Nearly five days after a cruise operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department sank in the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, a judicial magistrate has directed the police to register an FIR within two days and file a compliance report before him.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Judicial Magistrate First Class D P Sutrakar directed the Station In-charge of the Bargi Police Station to register an FIR against the boat operator.

The court issued the directive as no action has been taken against anyone, or any case registered till now, though five days have elapsed since the incident took place on April 30. On the other hand, a state government team is currently investigating the matter.

A letter sent by the court and addressed to the Station House Officer of Bargi Police Station is titled: "Regarding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and intimation thereof to this Court."

"With reference to the aforementioned subject, it is submitted that, through various newspapers published in the Jabalpur district and via social media, the fact has come to the cognizance of this court that on April 30, 2026, between approximately 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, the cruise operator navigated the vessel in a negligent manner; consequently, the sinking of the cruise resulted in the deaths of several individuals," states the letter.