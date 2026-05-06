Five Days After Cruise Sinks In Jabalpur, Court Orders FIR As No Action Taken So Far
At least 13 people had died in the accident that took place in Bargi Dam in Jabalpur.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Jabalpur: Nearly five days after a cruise operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department sank in the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, a judicial magistrate has directed the police to register an FIR within two days and file a compliance report before him.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Judicial Magistrate First Class D P Sutrakar directed the Station In-charge of the Bargi Police Station to register an FIR against the boat operator.
The court issued the directive as no action has been taken against anyone, or any case registered till now, though five days have elapsed since the incident took place on April 30. On the other hand, a state government team is currently investigating the matter.
A letter sent by the court and addressed to the Station House Officer of Bargi Police Station is titled: "Regarding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and intimation thereof to this Court."
"With reference to the aforementioned subject, it is submitted that, through various newspapers published in the Jabalpur district and via social media, the fact has come to the cognizance of this court that on April 30, 2026, between approximately 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, the cruise operator navigated the vessel in a negligent manner; consequently, the sinking of the cruise resulted in the deaths of several individuals," states the letter.
"Despite being fully cognizant of the vessel's situation, the cruise operator abandoned the passengers to their fate amid the sinking and made his own safe escape. His failure to make any attempt to rescue them constitutes an act falling under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 110 (Attempt to Commit Culpable Homicide)," it said.
"If a First Information Report is not registered and an investigation is not conducted in this matter, it will set a precedent wherein, in the event of a future mishap, individuals operating cruises or boats may similarly abandon others to drown, leading to a recurrence of such acts," states the letter.
"To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the court—taking 'suo motu' cognizance of the matter—hereby directs that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against the operator and other crew members who were present on the cruise vessel at the time of the incident," it stated.
"This court places on record its appreciation for those individuals who assisted in rescuing the persons who were drowning aboard the cruise. You are hereby directed to register an FIR in this regard, apprise this court of the same within two days, and conduct a thorough investigation," adds the letter.
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