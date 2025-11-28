Jabalpur Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife
Ranjit Marko killed his wife and dumped her body in a dam. To mislead police and divert suspicion, he filed a missing person report.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
Jabalpur: Jabalpur additional sessions court on Friday sentenced a patwari (village-level government official) to life imprisonment for his wife's murder along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000.
Additional sessions judge M D Rajak announced the sentence based on the witnesses and evidence presented during the trial. Police investigations revealed that the accused first strangled his wife to death, chopped her body and disposed it into a dam. Then he filed a missing persons report at the local police station to mislead the cops and divert suspicion.
Ranjit Marko (31), a patwari posted in Shahpura block of Dindori district, filed a police complaint in April 2024, claiming his wife, Sarla Marko, was missing from her home. After this, searches were launched for Sarla and after five days, her body was found in the Sita Gudri Dam.
During interrogation, Ranjit confessed to his crime and was taken into custody. Police presented a chargesheet in the court and the trial started.
Arguing for the prosecution, Special Public Prosecutor Abhishek Dixit said the couple had an argument on April 22, 2024 over not accompanying Sarla to a wedding. During this, Ranjit slapped her. Sarla immediately dialed to report the matter to the police. This enraged Ranjit and he started to kick her. When she fell on the floor, Ranjit strangled her to death.
Then to conceal the murder, he chopped her body into pieces, stuffed it into a sack and dumped it into the Chhita Khudri Dam. After this, he filed a missing person report at the Kundam police station and an investigation was launched.
The murder was revealed during the probe and on interrogating Ranjit, he confessed to killing his wife.
