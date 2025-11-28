ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife

Jabalpur: Jabalpur additional sessions court on Friday sentenced a patwari (village-level government official) to life imprisonment for his wife's murder along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000.

Additional sessions judge M D Rajak announced the sentence based on the witnesses and evidence presented during the trial. Police investigations revealed that the accused first strangled his wife to death, chopped her body and disposed it into a dam. Then he filed a missing persons report at the local police station to mislead the cops and divert suspicion.

Ranjit Marko (31), a patwari posted in Shahpura block of Dindori district, filed a police complaint in April 2024, claiming his wife, Sarla Marko, was missing from her home. After this, searches were launched for Sarla and after five days, her body was found in the Sita Gudri Dam.

During interrogation, Ranjit confessed to his crime and was taken into custody. Police presented a chargesheet in the court and the trial started.