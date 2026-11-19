ETV Bharat / state

MP ATS Arrests Three Afghans With Fake Passports, Visas In Jabalpur

The Afghans being taken to court ( ETV Bharat )

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested three Afghan nationals in Jabalpur for residing in the country on fake passports and visas.

The Afghans were arrested from Chhoti Omti locality of Jabalpur. They were provided in a court on Thursday afternoon and taken on remand for questioning. It is alleged that the accused fraudulently prepared Indian documents and obtained passports using them. After that, they began living in Jabalpur. The Anti-Terror Squad is now investigating their route of entry into India, the individuals who helped them prepare the documents, and their activities.

An ATS official said the Afghans may also be in contact with their country's embassy in India. Earlier, the ATS had arrested six Afghan nationals, all of whom were residing in an area adjacent to Chhoti Omti in the city. The investigation raised serious doubts about their documents. Now, with the arrest of three more suspects, agencies are investigating whether there is a common network or connection between the cases.