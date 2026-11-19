MP ATS Arrests Three Afghans With Fake Passports, Visas In Jabalpur
The Afghans had been staying illegally at Chhoti Omti locality of Jabalpur, reports Vishwajeet Singh Rajput.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested three Afghan nationals in Jabalpur for residing in the country on fake passports and visas.
The Afghans were arrested from Chhoti Omti locality of Jabalpur. They were provided in a court on Thursday afternoon and taken on remand for questioning. It is alleged that the accused fraudulently prepared Indian documents and obtained passports using them. After that, they began living in Jabalpur. The Anti-Terror Squad is now investigating their route of entry into India, the individuals who helped them prepare the documents, and their activities.
An ATS official said the Afghans may also be in contact with their country's embassy in India.
Earlier, the ATS had arrested six Afghan nationals, all of whom were residing in an area adjacent to Chhoti Omti in the city. The investigation raised serious doubts about their documents. Now, with the arrest of three more suspects, agencies are investigating whether there is a common network or connection between the cases.
Security agencies had previously raised concerns about Afghan nationals residing in Jabalpur. A photo of an Afghan national with an AK-47 rifle surfaced on social media, sparking scrutiny of the individual and his documents related to his stay in India. Cases of foreign nationals living in the city without valid passports also surfaced. Following the incident, security agencies increased their vigilance regarding the identification and documentation of foreign nationals.
Afghan nationals have been visiting Jabalpur for centuries. Previously, they traded spices and nuts. Now, most Afghans sell warm clothing in Jabalpur. Previously, visa regulations were not as strict, so their movements were unmonitored. However, now that regulations regarding foreign nationals have become stricter, arrests of Afghan nationals in Jabalpur are frequent.
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