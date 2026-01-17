ETV Bharat / state

Sal Borer Pest Threatens Lakhs of Trees in Madhya Pradesh Forests, Scientists Warn of 30-Year Cycle

By Vishwajeet Singh Rajput

Jabalpur: Nature lovers have been alarmed by the large-scale spread of a pest known as the sal borer in the evergreen sal forests of Madhya Pradesh, which has already affected lakhs of trees. Scientists warn that a similar outbreak nearly 30 years ago had forced the felling of thousands of sal trees, and if timely measures are not taken now, the infestation could spread further in the coming years.

Scientists from the Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI) confirmed the presence of the sal borer after forest officials from the Amarkantak range reported unusual wood dust accumulating beneath sal trees. Acting on the information, TFRI scientist Dr Uday Homkar visited Amarkantak on November 10 and confirmed that the dust was caused by the sal borer insect boring into the trees.

Dr Homkar said it was immediately clear that the damage was due to a sal borer attack. In areas where the infestation was first detected, around 60 per cent of the sal trees showed signs of attack. However, a large-scale survey revealed that about two per cent of sal trees across Amarkantak are currently affected. The Amarkantak region alone has sal forests spread over nearly 8,000 square kilometres, with an estimated 40 lakh sal trees.

A similar situation has been reported in Dindori district, particularly in the Samnapur block, where thousands of sal trees have shown signs of infestation. Following these reports, forest departments in Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Umaria, and Shahdol have begun inspections to assess the spread of the pest in sal forests.

Dr Homkar explained that the sal borer insect is attracted to the resin secreted by sal trees during the monsoon season. The insect bores small holes into the tree to feed on the resin and then remains inside the trunk for several months. A single female sal borer can lay up to 200 eggs inside one tree, where the larvae continue to grow. During this process, wood dust is expelled through the holes, which is a key indicator of infestation.

He added that during field studies, eight different conditions of affected trees were observed, some had completely dried up, others were partially dried, some had lost nearly 50 per cent of their structure, while a few showed wilting but still had a chance of recovery.