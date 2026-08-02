Staying Invested In Govt Scheme Pays Off For Two Jabalpur Residents Chosen For President's 'At Home' On August 15
Amit Kumar and Rohit Kumar have been paying their monthly installments under a govt pension scheme for the last several years, said Vishwajeet Singh.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Jabalpur: Amit Kumar from Ranjhi in Madhya Pradesh's cultural capital, Jabalpur, thought he was being scammed when he received a call from an official of the Ministry of Labour who told him that he has been invited to New Delhi to attend the 'At Home' in Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 15.
Amit, who runs an MP Online shop in Ranjhi said he received the call three back ones and was told that he is one of the select few to get an opportunity with President Droupadi Murmu. Amit did not believe the official who also told him that he would receive a formal invitation from Rashtrapati Bhawan. And the invitation came a day later. Amit along with Rohit Kumar of Dhanpuri village in Barela in the district will now travel to the national capital as the President's guest.
Consistent payment of monthly installments of Rs 130 per month under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana paid off for Amit and Rahul. Under the scheme, anyone making monthly installments of Rs 130 will receive a pension of Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60. Amit has been making the monthly installments for the last eight years. Labour Department officials explained that he was selected because he has been consistently making the payments for a long time.
Amit and Rahul have been issued issued round-trip air tickets from Jabalpur to Delhi. They will have the opportunity to have breakfast with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and watch the Independence Day parade from the VIP gallery. "I never even dreamed I would get such an opportunity in my life," said an elated Amit. Rohit and his family too are on cloud nine after receiving the rare honour. Rohit works in the Department of Posts.
"I thank the President of India for the invitation. I also thank the Department of Posts for handing me over the invitation and other documents safely and on time," said Rohit. He has been invested in the scheme since 2009.
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