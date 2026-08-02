ETV Bharat / state

Staying Invested In Govt Scheme Pays Off For Two Jabalpur Residents Chosen For President's 'At Home' On August 15

Amit Kumar holds the invitation as his mother feeds him sweets ( ETV Bharat )

Jabalpur: Amit Kumar from Ranjhi in Madhya Pradesh's cultural capital, Jabalpur, thought he was being scammed when he received a call from an official of the Ministry of Labour who told him that he has been invited to New Delhi to attend the 'At Home' in Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 15. Amit, who runs an MP Online shop in Ranjhi said he received the call three back ones and was told that he is one of the select few to get an opportunity with President Droupadi Murmu. Amit did not believe the official who also told him that he would receive a formal invitation from Rashtrapati Bhawan. And the invitation came a day later. Amit along with Rohit Kumar of Dhanpuri village in Barela in the district will now travel to the national capital as the President's guest. Amit Kumar with his parents (ETV Bharat)