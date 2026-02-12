Jaahnavi Kandula Death Case: Seattle Announces $29 Million Compensation
Nearly three years after the fatal crash, Seattle agreed to compensate Jaahnavi Kandula’s family with $29 million (approx Rs 262 crore in Indian currency).
Published : February 12, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: A key development has taken place in the case of the death of Telugu student Jaahnavi Kandula due to the negligence of a police officer in the United States of America (USA). Seattle has reached an agreement to pay her family compensation of 29 million dollars (approximately Rs 262 crore in Indian currency). City Attorney Erica Evans issued a statement on Wednesday.
"Jahnavi Kandula's death is very sad. We hope that this settlement will provide some relief to her family," the Seattle attorney said in the statement. However, there has been no response from the lawyer representing Jaahnavi's family so far. It is known that both parties filed an application in court last week seeking approval of the compensation agreement.
What Happened To Jaahnavi?
Jaahnavi (23), from the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, went to the USA in 2021 for higher studies. She was pursuing a master's degree at the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union.
On the night of January 23, 2023, she was hit by a Seattle Police patrol vehicle while crossing a road near Dexter Avenue North. Officers reached the scene soon after and attempted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) before she was shifted to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
A police officer involved, Kevin Davey, became the centre of controversy after allegedly making insensitive remarks about the victim. His comments, "She is a normal person… This death is not worth it," were recorded on a body camera, drawing strong objections from India and criticism within the USA. He was subsequently removed from duty.
Authorities had earlier stated the officer was responding to an emergency call and there was no evidence of intent. The road had a speed limit of about 40 kmph, but reports claimed the vehicle was moving much faster, throwing Jaahnavi a significant distance.
Jaahnavi, the daughter of a schoolteacher from Adoni, had taken a loan to pursue her education and was expected to complete her degree later that year.
