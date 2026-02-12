ETV Bharat / state

Jaahnavi Kandula Death Case: Seattle Announces $29 Million Compensation

Hyderabad: A key development has taken place in the case of the death of Telugu student Jaahnavi Kandula due to the negligence of a police officer in the United States of America (USA). Seattle has reached an agreement to pay her family compensation of 29 million dollars (approximately Rs 262 crore in Indian currency). City Attorney Erica Evans issued a statement on Wednesday.

"Jahnavi Kandula's death is very sad. We hope that this settlement will provide some relief to her family," the Seattle attorney said in the statement. However, there has been no response from the lawyer representing Jaahnavi's family so far. It is known that both parties filed an application in court last week seeking approval of the compensation agreement.

What Happened To Jaahnavi?

Jaahnavi (23), from the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, went to the USA in 2021 for higher studies. She was pursuing a master's degree at the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union.